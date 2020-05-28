Man dies after Tuesday night shooting at Grant County community
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A victim of a Tuesday night shooting at the Larson community has died, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who has not been named as authorities attempt to notify next of kin, was transferred to a Spokane hospital overnight, where he apparently succumbed to his injuries.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Larson community for multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Carswell Drive and Schilling Drive. A black sedan had been struck by gunfire multiple times, with the driver of the vehicle sustaining a gunshot wound. A second vehicle, identified as the suspect, fled south from the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim vehicle subsequently traveled over a curb and into the yard of a residence near the intersection. Medics were summoned and the victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital, according to law enforcement. The suspect was not located.
Man dies after fall from hiking and climbing trail near North Bend, Wash.
NORTH BEND, Wash. — A man died after falling about 40 feet at a popular hiking and climbing area east of Seattle near North Bend, authorities said.
According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a search-and-rescue team responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a 23-year-old man who had fallen off the trail at Little Si.
Eastside Fire and Rescue said they found the man’s body about a mile from the trailhead. Deputies said the man fell from the British Aisles climbing area.
The man’s name has not been released.
Woman shot in head after exchanging gunfire with trooper
CHEHALIS, Wash. — A woman was shot in the head late Tuesday night after exchanging gunfire with a Washington State Patrol trooper along I-5 near Chehalis.
Local news media reported a state trooper stopped along Interstate 5 at milepost 70 to help a woman when she pulled out a gun. The trooper and the woman exchanged gunfire.
The woman was shot in the head and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, but the trooper was not hit.
Several lanes of I-5 near Chehalis were closed Tuesday night while authorities investigated the shooting.
Human remains found inside car recovered from Willamette River
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A car with human remains inside has been pulled from the Willamette River in Milwaukie, authorities say.
A video crew from a Bend-based outfit called Adventures with Purpose was filming the vehicle recovery on Tuesday at a boat ramp, according to Milwaukie police. Part of the mission, including the discovery of the remains, was captured on a live stream.
The crew notified police when they found the remains, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police said the car has been linked to a 2008 Portland Police Bureau missing person case. The person was suicidal, according to police.
A medical examiner responded to the scene Tuesday. No additional information about the remains was immediately released.
The car had been submerged in approximately 85 feet of water.
Man pleads guilty to assaulting baby son before he died
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman man who was initially charged with negligent homicide in the August death of his 7-month-old son has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Vincent Leroy Garbe pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony assault on a minor for an earlier incident, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The baby’s cause of death was undetermined.
Garbe pleaded guilty to falling while holding his son in January, causing the baby to suffer a fractured neck. Because of that fall, the Division of Child and Family Services had prohibited Garbe from being with the baby unsupervised. He was home with the baby while his girlfriend was at work when the baby died, court records said.
Under the plea agreement, Gallatin County prosecutors are recommending Garbe be committed to the Montana Department of Corrections for 10 years, with five years suspended. The department would determine his placement, which could range from probation to prison. Garbe’s attorney can recommend a lesser sentence.
District Judge Holly Brown scheduled Garbe’s sentencing for July.
Officials identify man killed in Flathead County standoff
KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead County officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Sunday evening during a standoff with law enforcement officers who responded to a disturbance at a residence between Kila and Marion.
Sheriff Brian Heino said shots were fired from the residence when officers arrived at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and a SWAT team was called.
After a few hours, Anthony D. Grove, 52, fired a gun at officers who returned fire, killing Grove. No officers were injured.
Three officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the Missoula County sheriff’s office and the Lake County coroner’s office, Heino said Tuesday.