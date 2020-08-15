Dive teams recover bodies of man, woman from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Washington dive teams have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who drowned last weekend in Lake Washington, which straddles Seattle and Bellevue.
Police said the King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the two to determine if they are the same people who went missing last Sunday in separate incidents, local news media reported.
The woman’s body was recovered near Seward Park in Seattle on Wednesday and the man’s body was found Thursday.
He struggled in the water after jumping from a boat into the lake for a swim and several people tried to rescue him but he went underwater, witnesses told police.
The woman, described as being in her 20s, fell from a ski boat Sunday evening and the person driving the boat was unable to rescue her, witnesses told police.
Human remains found in southern Washington identified
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One of two sets of human remains found in southern Washington last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year.
The Yakima Herald reported Josiah Michael “Jo” Hilderbrand was identified through dental records, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Thursday.
The remains were discovered Aug. 5 by a road crew working on U.S. Highway 97 south of Toppenish. Curtice said work continues to identify the second set of remains.
Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation, Curtice said. The FBI is investigating the case.
“We are hopeful that justice will be served to the individual or individuals responsible for these tragic and senseless deaths,” Curtice said in a news release.
Hilderbrand, 25, and Jon Cleary, 47, went missing on June 7, 2019, as they were heading to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheater. The car they were traveling in, a 2004 Honda Civic hybrid, was found abandoned and partially burned in an orchard west of Toppenish.
Car theft suspect steals Renton police vehicle
RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says one person has been detained after a Renton police car was stolen Thursday afternoon.
Local news media reported several agencies helped search for the vehicle after it was reported stolen shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Renton police said officers saw a potential auto theft suspect on foot at a car dealership. They attempted to talk to the man but he walked away.
As officers were walking back to their patrol cars, a witness called 911 to report the man had reached into the open window of one of the patrol cars, unlocked the door and drove away.
Seattle Police located the stolen police car 30 minutes later. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was found several blocks away and arrested for investigation of felony theft.
Forty COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A long-term care facility in southwestern Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases.
The outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first COVID-19 case was discovered in March, the Columbian reported.
Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday afternoon. A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff at the skilled-nursing facility had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday afternoon. So far, no deaths have been linked to the outbreak.
Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
In late April, Highgate Senior Living in Hazel Dell, Wash., recorded the county’s largest care facility outbreak at that time. There were 26 confirmed cases and seven deaths linked to Highgate.
Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick said Public Health and the state Department of Health are working with the facility, and that the first case was identified in July. Testing has been conducted for residents and staff, Melnick said.
“Long-term care facilities are not on an island. They are part of the community,” Melnick said. “When you have more activity in the community, you are going to see more activity in long-term care facilities. I’m urging and begging people of any age to physically distance and wear masks.”