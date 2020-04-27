Small earthquake does no damage in southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck in southern Oregon near Ashland, officials said.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, the quake rumbled about 10 miles southwest of Ashland at a depth of 1.6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The agency’s online reporting method shows shaking was felt as far away as Medford, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. There were no immediately reports of damage or injuries.
Three police recruits resign for roles in fellow recruit’s injury
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three police recruits have resigned amid internal affairs investigations into their roles in the serious injury of another student at the state’s basic training academy.
Oregon State Police rookie officers Austin Daugherty and Dylan Hansen resigned Thursday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Daughterty is the stepson of Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson and son of Bend Police Officer Lisa Nelson. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph DeLance resigned April 16.
The three had been hired by their respective agencies and then were sent to the state’s police academy to complete their basic training.
A separate criminal investigation by Salem police raised alarms about each recruit’s candor and credibility surrounding what led to the hospitalization of Portland police recruit Dustyn Matlock Oct. 17. He was hurt in a dorm at the training complex operated by the state Department of Public Safety Standards & Training.
Matlock suffered a brain bleed, a fractured vertebra, an orbital fracture and a broken wrist. Doctors said the injuries suggested Matlock was body-slammed into the ground.
Matlock returned to the Portland Police Bureau on desk duty. The 28-year-old has been getting stronger and plans complete the basic police academy class so he can work as an officer.
Matlock also has obtained civil attorneys, who have filed a notice of intent to sue the state public safety training agency, Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for Matlock’s injuries, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Investigators couldn’t determine what led to Matlock’s injuries because the accounts of the three recruits were inconsistent and Matlock had no memory of how he got hurt, according to Kemmy.
Lawsuit claims restaurant served man fatal enchilada meal
BEND, Ore. — A $2.5 million wrongful death lawsuit filed against a Bend restaurant says a man died of salmonella after eating tainted chicken enchilada meals.
The lawsuit was filed this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court against El Rodeo restaurant by the estate of Bend man Arthur Sutton, who died in August, the Bulletin reported.
The month before the 70-year-old died, he dined twice at El Rodeo, according to the lawsuit.
El Rodeo owners Rodolfo and Lorena Arias did not return messages seeking comment.
David Wallace, the attorney for Sutton’s widow, Marva Lamping, said the lawsuit is a matter of public health.
On July 16, Sutton went to El Rodeo and ate a chicken enchilada with rice, cabbage dip, coleslaw and chips, according to the lawsuit. Over the next few days, Sutton experienced pain in his abdomen, bowel problems and other issues, the lawsuit states.
Sutton returned July 23 and ate the same meal. The next day he was taken to the emergency department of St. Charles Bend and was treated for two days for dehydration, vomiting and other conditions, according to the lawsuit. On July 29, he was readmitted to the hospital with kidney failure and other conditions.
Sutton was pronounced dead two weeks later, the cause determined to be sepsis with acute organ dysfunction because of salmonella.
Thirteen-year-old arrested in man’s shooting death
BURIEN, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 35-year-old Burien man.
The King County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the teenager has been booked into a youth service center for investigation of murder, local news media reported.
Authorities said the 35-year-old victim was shot in the head Tuesday, and later died in a hospital. It was not immediately clear how the two knew each other or how investigators linked the teenager to the crime.
Neither the teen or the victim was immediately identified.
Washington’s COVID-19 deaths reach 749
SEATTLE — Health authorities on Sunday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths in Washington state, bringing the total to at least 749.
More than 13,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.