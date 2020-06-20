Washington approves killing two wolves that prey on cattle in Ferry County
SPOKANE — The state of Washington on Friday authorized the killing of two wolves in the Togo pack in Ferry County because of repeated depredations of cattle grazing in the Kettle River Range.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the pack has been involved in seven cattle depredations in the past 10 months, most recently on June 6.
Wildlife agents can start tracking the wolves Tuesday, agency director Kelly Susewind said. That leaves time for conservation groups to challenge the kill order.
The agency previously authorized the killing of wolves from the Togo pack last summer, but no wolves could be found. In 2018, the state killed one member of the pack, Susewind said in a news release.
The state typically kills a few wolves in a problem pack, hoping that will stop the cattle depredations. If that doesn’t work, the entire pack can be eliminated.
Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century. There have been repeated conflicts with cattle, leading to the extermination of some wolf packs.
Conservation groups have long criticized the killing to wolves on public lands to benefit cattle ranchers.
Protesters pull down George Washington statue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s, the Portland Police Bureau said Friday.
The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal.
Police said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center, which has been a flashpoint for conflicts between demonstrators and police.
Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down.
No one was arrested.
Earlier in the week, protesters at the University of Oregon in Eugene vandalized two statues representing white pioneers.
Second lawsuit filed against Oregon ranch over wildfire
SALEM, Ore. — A second lawsuit has been filed against an Oregon ranch accused of causing millions of dollars in damages by negligently igniting a 2018 wildfire.
The federal government filed a complaint claiming that J-Spear Ranch of Paisley, Ore., started the Watson Creek Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Capital Press reported.
A similar lawsuit was filed by a timber company last month. According to the federal government’s lawsuit, the fire claimed 59,000 acres, of which about 46,000 are administered by the U.S. Forest Service.
The suit says it resulted in at least $14 million worth of losses in timber, habitat, water protection and environmental values, as well as fire suppression and rehabilitation costs.
The complaint alleges the fire was sparked in mid-August 2018 by a ranch employee on an all-terrain vehicle conducting maintenance on the Paradise Creek allotment, for which J-Spear Ranch is responsible.
The ranch had not outfitted the vehicle with fire-suppression equipment or cleaned it to remove dried vegetation and other debris, as required by fire season rules for that area, the government claims.
The timber company’s complaint alleges that J-Spear Ranch’s actions caused the fire to burn nearly 13,000 acres of its property, resulting in $7.75 million in damages.
Capital Press was unable to reach J-Spear Ranch for comment because its telephone number is disconnected and no company lawyer is named in court records.
Four passengers rescued from capsized boat off Washington coast
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued four people without injuries from rocks and crashing waves after their ship capsized off the coast of Washington.
A rescue helicopter hoisted the passengers on Tuesday two at a time from Cape Flattery on the northwest tip of the Olympic Peninsula, about 160 miles from Seattle, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Coast Guard watchstanders in Puget Sound received a distress call around 10 p.m. from the captain of a 28-foot-long vessel that was disabled and drifting near rocks, authorities said. Steep cliffs made a land rescue impractical.
All four people aboard the ship were wearing life jackets and climbed onto a ledge shortly before the ship started to sink, the Coast Guard reported.
Coast Guard Station Neah Bay’s 47-foot motor lifeboat and its crew first attempted rescue but couldn’t get close enough because of 6-foot seas and 20 mph winds.