Major storm headed for Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts.
The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday.
Snow falling in the mountains in Washington caused spin outs on highways and forced the closure of Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday night for the first time this season. The pass was open by Wednesday morning with compact snow and ice in places.
Rain will fall along the coast and in Seattle and Portland late this morning or early this afternoon, the weather service said. Some snow may fall in the Cascades, they said.
But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.
“This will be the first significant snowstorm of the season for the Washington Cascades,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll. “Snow levels will fall to pass level and travel on U.S. 2 and Interstate 90 could become dangerous due to the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow.”
Wind-driven rain and blowing and drifting snow will drastically reduce visibility.
“The concern is winds will be strong enough to down trees and power lines. Power outages are a risk for the Seattle and Portland metro areas,” Doll said.
Two die in small plane crash on Whidbey Island
LANGLEY, Wash. — Authorities say two people have died in a small plane crash on Whidbey Island southeast of Langley.
Officials with South Whidbey Fire said the plane went down just west of the runway at the Whidbey Airpark, hit the ground and ended up in the woods. The FAA said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed around noon.
Island County Sheriff’s Sgt. Laura Price told KCPQ-TV that the two people on board the plane died.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bremerton hospital sees another coronavirus outbreak
BREMERTON, Wash. — Another COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, where at least six people have been infected since early November.
CHI Franciscan, the hospital system that owns St. Michael, announced Tuesday that four patients and two employees have been infected to date, the Kitsap Sun reported.
The outbreak has been linked to a patient who first tested negative and then tested positive on Nov. 3, hospital officials said. A patient who tested positive the next day prompted St. Michael to test all staff and patients on the affected unit.
Those testing efforts found the virus had spread to two additional patients who were asymptomatic and two employees on the unit who had worked with at least one of the positive patients, CHI Franciscan officials said in an online update.
Three other staff members have also tested positive, but the hospital said their cases were linked to community transmission. An additional 280 employee tests have come back negative, according to the hospital.
This the second COVID-19 outbreak at St. Michael’s Bremerton hospital. In August, 73 people at the hospital tested positive and three patients died in what appeared to be the largest outbreak at any general hospital in the Puget Sound region.
The Kitsap Public Health District declared an outbreak on Nov. 9 over the latest infections, according to the hospital.