Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns
CAMAS, Wash. — A high school principal in Washington state has resigned after a Facebook post suggested the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant deserved to die.
Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell said in a statement Friday he had accepted Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora’s resignation. The district had placed her on administrative leave while it looked into the post she wrote on her personal Facebook page on Jan. 26, KGW-TV reported. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died that day in a helicopter crash in California.
Sejkora wrote in the post, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post after an hour and apologized, calling the message “inappropriate and tasteless.”
In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex, and prosecutors later dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the request of the accuser. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.
Camas is a rapidly growing commuter city in southwest Washington, about 20 miles northeast of Portland, Ore.
Seattle mayor launches bid for reelection
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has begun a 2021 reelection campaign.
The campaign committee “People for Jenny Durkan” registered this week with the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission, the Seattle Times reported.
The mayor hinted in recent weeks that she would be making an announcement.
The time for candidates to actually file for Seattle’s 2021 elections is still over a year away but registering a campaign committee will allow Durkan to start raising money.
“While I have formally opened my re-election campaign to continue to serve as mayor, I know my most important job is staying focused on delivering results for the people of Seattle and continuing to make progress for our city,” Durkan said in a statement on her campaign website.
Elected to a four-year term in 2017, Durkan took office early because of Ed Murray’s resignation from office amid sexual-abuse allegations.
Durkan, who said she was the first openly gay person to become a U.S. attorney, was the first woman elected Seattle mayor since 1926.
Now in the second half of her term, Durkan has worked with the city council to win voter approval for property-tax measures to fund school and library needs and to tax Uber and Lyft rides.
She and the council adopted and then repealed a head tax on large businesses for housing and homeless services in 2018. Seattle has yet to clear final hurdles in its court-ordered police reforms.
Three inmates escape from jail in southern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a jail in southern Montana.
The Billings Gazette reported residents were being told Saturday to make sure their doors are locked and their keys are not in their cars after the men escaped from the Big Horn County jail on Friday night. Sheriff’s officials said the men, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Parham, 34-year-old Anthony Castro and 34-year-old Stephen Caplett, are not armed but are considered dangerous.
No one was injured during the jail break.
Sheriff Mike Linder declined to give details about the escape but said the inmates caused some property damage. The men were last seen wearing grey and white striped uniforms.
Idaho man who assaulted transgender woman gets prison sentence
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Idaho man who brutally beat a transgender woman after she used a women’s bathroom at an Oregon coast park was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison.
Fred Costanza, 37, was was convicted by a Lincoln County jury last month of second-degree assault and harassment in the Aug. 24 attack that shattered Lauren Jackson’s jaw and fractured her skull, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The jury also found Costanza guilty of a first-degree bias crime under Oregon’s newly revamped hate crime law, which includes protections for those who identify as transgender.
Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart gave Costanza a 70-month sentence, the mandatory minimum for second-degree assault, and ordered the defendant pay restitution.
“I feel so supported and validated,” Jackson told the Oregonian/OregonLive. “This kind of behavior isn’t OK.”
According to witnesses, Costanza walked across Agate Beach State Recreation Site in Newport to confront Jackson, 29, after she used the women’s public restroom at the park.
The man pulled Jackson by the hair and struck her more than 10 times before leaving the park with his wife, witnesses told police.
Jackson spent the next week in the hospital and has since settled in the Portland area.
In an interview with the newspaper, Jackson said she hopes to use her experience to “make the world a safer place for transgender people.”