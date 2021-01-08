Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops
PORTLAND, Ore. — A gun found in the pants pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Ore., new reports indicate.
Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Lacey, Wash., was an Inter Ordnance Hellcat .380-caliber pistol — one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported.
But, a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet, Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said this week, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Reinoehl, 48, was accused of shooting Danielson, a follower of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, in Portland after a rally Aug. 29 in support of Trump. Danielson, 39, died from a bullet to the chest, an autopsy found.
Reinoehl, self-described antifa activist, fled and was killed five days later in Washington by a fugitive task force trying to arrest him in Danielson’s death. An autopsy found Reinoehl died from gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso.
Oregon marijuana sales soared in 2020, topping $1 billion
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon recreational-cannabis sales soared in 2020, peaking during a challenging summer of racial justice protests and coronavirus lockdowns.
The result was a record year of business for the state’s marijuana purveyors, based on data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees marijuana sales, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Total marijuana sales in Oregon jumped from $795 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion — $1,110,520,723 — for the year that just ended.
Oregonians began buying a lot more recreational cannabis in March when Gov. Kate Brown instituted a stay-at-home order and other restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales numbers for marijuana spiked about 20 percent in March and kept climbing in the following months.
In May, Oregon marijuana sales topped $100 million in a single month for the first time. Sales then surpassed $100 million in each of the three months that followed as well, with a high of more than $106 million in July.
Two teenage boys arrested after another teen was fatally shot
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Two teenage boys in Marysville, ages 16 and 17, are in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and died.
The two teens were arrested for investigation of second-degree murder when Marysville police carried out search warrants Wednesday, the Everett Herald reported. Both of the arrested boys resided in Marysville.
Police had received reports of gunshots at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he later died.
Detectives believe the victim knew the suspects. Investigators asked for anyone with home surveillance video in the neighborhoods north and south of Marysville Pilchuck High School to look for suspicious activity, such as people running or walking, between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Indian Health doctor sentenced for prescription kickbacks
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked in Browning was sentenced to prison Thursday after receiving kickbacks for prescribing an expensive diabetes medication that had to be filled at an outside pharmacy.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings, to three months in prison and two years of supervised release and fined him $10,000. Devous pleaded guilty in September to being a federal medical officer with a conflict of interest.
Devous received more than $45,500 in kickbacks from a pharmacy in Choteau that filled prescriptions for Farxiga, a medication used to control blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart failure, prosecutors said.
The medication costs several hundred dollars per month and was not included among the medications the Indian Health Services dispensed at its clinics. Devous received about 80 percent of the profits from the prescriptions, prosecutors said.
Missoula man charged with killing father, shot 19 times
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is charged with deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting his father in what he said was self-defense and firing a final shot to “put him out of his misery.”
Colton Ryan Merritt, 22, appeared before Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway Tuesday. His bail was set at $2 million.
“In this case, the defendant shot his father in what he claimed was self-defense, but admitted that he shot him at least around 19 times with a rifle that he had to stop and reload,” deputy Missoula County attorney Jordan Kilby said, KGVO-AM reported.
Daniel L. Merritt, 57, had been dead for about 21 hours when Colton Merritt called 911 Monday afternoon to report the shooting, Kilby said.
Colton Merritt told investigators his father had threatened to break down his door and kill him, court records said. As his father opened the door, Colton Merritt told deputies he shot him with a .22-caliber bolt-action rifle, court records said.