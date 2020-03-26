Idaho governor signs bill setting minimum marriage age at 16
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation setting 16 as the minimum age for a person to get married.
The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that also limits the marriages of 16- and 17-year-olds to someone not more than three years older.
Backers say the legislation is needed to prevent forced or coerced marriages of young girls to much older men.
A similar bill failed in the House last year that required a judge to sign off on someone marrying at 16 or 17. The new legislation only requires parental consent.
Mountain Home Air Force base gets tactical gear for women
BOISE — The Mountain Home Air Force Base is changing some of its equipment to make sure women in the security forces have properly tailored protection.
Sgt. Steven Pyott, with the 366th Security Forces Squadron, said the base is one of the first to have purchased and tested a large supply of the tactical vests shaped to fit women, Boise television station KBOI reported. The vests carry steel ballistic plates and can hold the tools that security force members use as they guard the base.
Senior Airman Anna Hale said she likes the new vests, which distribute weight more evenly and provide a better anatomical fit.
“I really like it,” Hale said. “It’s more easy to move around in. When I’m firing it helps with my aim and everything because I don’t have things in the way.”
Remains belong to missing woman, death deemed suspicious
WENATCHEE — Human remains found last week belong to an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in October, authorities said.
The body was identified as Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez of Waterville, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.
Her body was found in a ravine outside Wenatchee. A group was walking in the area when one of their dogs discovered part of the remains and they called authorities.
Her death is being investigated by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Wenatchee Police Department.
Deputy shoots, kills woman trying to run him over
SHELTON, Wash. — A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 32-year-old woman after police say she tried to run the deputy over with her vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the woman as Kathryn Hale, who lived in the Shelton area, Stockwell told the Olympian an autopsy is planned for today.
According to Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady, a Mason County deputy went to a house near Mason Lake at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to contact the woman, who was wanted on “multiple felony warrants.”
The Mason County deputy was walking up the driveway when Hale attempted to run him over with her vehicle and that’s when the deputy fired at her, according to Brady.
She drove off and, after a short pursuit, deputies and EMS rendered aid, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The woman died on the way to a local hospital.
Couple arrested on meth-related charges in southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force seized a half-pound of meth and arrested a man at a cabin east of Ashland.
Joseph Parker, 52, of Gold Hill, was arrested near Howard Prairie Lake last week, according to documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.
On March 13, authorities arrested Parker’s wife, Amanda Parker, 40, on drug charges at their home in Gold Hill, where police said they seized small amounts of meth, scales, packaging, drug records and cash. Joseph Parker wasn’t home, the Mail Tribune reported.
Police said the investigation into the Parkers began in 2017, when police said they seized nearly a pound of meth in Eagle Point.
Joseph Parker was lodged Friday in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine.
Amanda Parker remained held on $215,000 bail on similar meth charges, along with a forgery charge accusing her of passing counterfeit bank bills in July 2016. It wasn’t immediately known if either have attorneys.
One dead in Tigard house fire
TIGARD, Ore. — One person has been found dead inside a Tigard home that caught fire.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven told the Oregonian/OregonLive it’s not clear how the fire started or if the person died before it broke out. She declined to provide other information about the adult, whose cause of death will be investigated by the Washington County medical examiner.
Ulven said firefighters received reports around noon Tuesday of a fire inside a two-story house.
Firefighters found an unresponsive adult inside the kitchen, Ulven said.
This is the second deadly fire Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has fought in four days. A woman died after a residential fire Friday.