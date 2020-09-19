Toddler accidentally run over, killed in Oregon
Prineville, Ore. — A toddler was killed Thursday when run over by a vehicle at a property in Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office deputies, Crook County Fire and Rescue crew and Oregon State Police troopers responded at 5:58 p.m. and attempted living saving measures to the child, who was transported to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced dead, the Bulletin reported.
An investigation determined the incident was an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the child and others involved have not been released.
Storms in Oregon cause thousands to lose power
SALEM, Ore. — Several thousand people were without power early Friday as thunderstorms moved through the area
KOIN reported about 5,000 had no power in Linn County at about 4:30 a.m.
Most of the outages are around Lebanon and Albany, but there is a number in Corvallis and Monmouth as well. There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.
The rain was expected to help douse deadly wildfires that have burned throughout the state. Because of the heavy rainfall, state officials are temporarily suspending recovery work in the area of one of Oregon’s largest fires east of Eugene Thursday night into Friday.
Officials are urging residents who have not evacuated to do so now or to remain in their homes during the storm.