Judge raises bail to $2 million for man accused in transgender teen death
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Bail for a man accused in the slaying of a transgender Vancouver teenager was increased this week after prosecutors provided new information about his potential flight risk.
Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson increased David Bogdanov’s bail from $750,000 to $2 million, the Columbian reported.
Bogdanov, 25, of Vancouver, is charged with murder and malicious harassment, now legally a hate-crime offense in Washington, in Nikki Kuhnhausen’s death. Authorities said Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender.
Kuhnhausen disappeared in early June. Her remains were discovered in December after someone found a skull in the woods southeast of Battle Ground.
On Tuesday, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes asked that Bogdanov’s bail be increased to $6 million, saying investigators learned that Bogdanov purchased a one-way ticket to Ukraine on the day of Kuhnhausen’s death.
Bogdanov left the United States on June 7, with a flight destination of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Kiev, Ukraine, the prosecutor said. He re-entered the U.S. on July 15, according to the prosecutor.
The defense argued the $750,000 bail previously set was appropriate and that Bogdanov would surrender his passport if he posted bond.
Gregerson said that despite Bogdanov having no criminal history, the latest information was “definitely a red flag,” and increased bail.
Woman gets prison for stealing $10,000 from Women’s March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rebekah Brewis was sentenced Thursday nearly two years in prison after stealing more than $10,000 in donations that should have gone toward supporting the Portland Women’s March.
Brewis was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated theft in the first degree, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Brewis was an organizer of the original Portland Women’s March, which drew between 70,000 and 100,000 people to downtown Portland to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2017.
As an organizer, Brewis solicited donations to support the march which were deposited into an online account controlled by Brewis.
In February 2017, the march’s lead organizer, Margaret Jacobsen, said in a Facebook post that Brewis had her organization, PDX Trans Pride, act as “fiscal sponsor” of the event, so that the Women’s March could collect tax-deductible donations. According to Jacobsen, there was no written contract regarding the fiscal sponsorship.
An investigation by the Oregonian/OregonLive showed that PDX Trans Pride was not at the time a 501c3 non-profit with the ability to take tax deductible donations.
Jacobsen said later on Facebook that PDX Trans Pride refused to account for missing funds following the event.
California man pleads not guilty to killing landlord
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A California man accused of shooting to death his Longview landlord while he briefly lived with him pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday.
David Daniel Jr. pleaded not guilty to first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, robbery, motor vehicle theft, identity theft, firearm theft and unlawful firearm possession, the Daily News reported.
In October, court documents say Daniel shot Arthur Mahlum, stole Mahlum’s pickup, wallet, cellphone and credit cards then fled to California. Officers in Barstow, Calif., arrested him on a warrant Oct. 31.
Longview police said Daniel told them he walked into Mahlum’s bedroom while Mahlum was watching TV, and, without saying a word, shot him in the head with a gun he stole from Mahlum, according to court documents. He told detectives he killed Mahlum and stole his belongings because he needed to get back to California, according to court documents.
In late February, authorities brought Daniel to the Cowlitz County Jail in Washington, where he remains held without bail.