Aircraft to spray invasive moths in northwest Washington
WOODWAY, Wash. — An aerial drop of insecticide to stop an invasive moth and to prevent forest foliage damage is scheduled Friday in parts of Washington, officials said.
The Department of Agriculture announced about 2 square miles in Woodway and an Everett neighborhood will be sprayed with more than 655 gallons of soil bacteria, the Daily Herald reported Tuesday. The treatment is depending on weather conditions, department spokesperson Karla Salp said.
“Anybody who wants to avoid being sprayed should stay inside,” Salp said, adding that residents should expect a notification by text, email, Facebook or phone at 5 a.m. Friday before the treatment begins and again when it’s finished.
Residents should close their windows and turn off air conditioning units before spraying begins and remain indoors as many as 30 minutes after spraying ends, she said.
The Hokkaido gypsy moths native to Asia arrived in Snohomish County forests last year. They are believed to have come on a cargo ship, experts said.
Gypsy moths were first detected in Washington state in 1974. The state has implemented multiple preventive measures since their detection.
Kalispell man gets prison for drunken crash that killed girl
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for driving drunk and crashing his pickup into a house, killing a 15-year-old girl as she slept.
Jared Allen Parsons of Kalispell was sentenced to 17 years in prison with 10 years suspended, the Flathead Beacon reported.
Parsons, 32, pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide in January for the April 2019 crash that killed Erin Howk in her house in Evergreen, near Kalispell.
Brittany Howk said losing her daughter was devastating, but she didn’t want Parsons’ life to be destroyed by sitting in prison for decades. She urged the court to make sure he got the help he needed. Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner said the court needed to send a message that what Parsons did was serious, and that meant a prison sentence.
Defense attorney Liam Gallagher sought a suspended sentence or a Department of Corrections commitment with most of the time suspended. He said Parsons would be able to receive treatment in the community.
The judge ordered Parsons to pay $15,000 in restitution, gave him credit for a year already served in jail and said he would be eligible for treatment programs in the prison system.
Gray whale washes up along southwestern Washington coast
SEAVIEW, Wash. — A deceased adult gray whale washed ashore along the coast of southwestern Washington near Seaview over the weekend.
Cascadia Research Collective Stranding Coordinator Jessie Huggins performed a necropsy Monday on the 39-foot whale with staff from Portland State University and the Seaside Aquarium, the Daily News reported.
Huggins hopes organ samples taken from the moderately decomposed carcass will provide clues into the cause of death.
“It does show signs of malnutrition based on some dry blubber that’s been discolored orange that we saw in some whales last year,” Huggins said.
The whale’s death was likely part of an ongoing trend that started last year but seems to be trailing off, Huggins said.
“We’re still in an unusual mortality event that started last year for gray whales, but we’ve had much lower numbers so far this year than we did last year,” she said.
Person of interest arrested in Missoula shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — A person of interest in a Missoula-area shooting that left a man critically injured has been arrested, Missoula County officials said.
Zakai Houck, who also goes by Kai William, was arrested Tuesday in Lake County and was being questioned about his possible role in the shooting Monday evening, said Sheriff T.J. McDermott. Houck, who is in his early 20’s, was also being held on an outstanding warrant.
A resident of the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula found the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jeannette Smith.
There are no other persons of interest in the shooting, Smith said. Investigators have not released a possible motive.
Kent police reports one man dead, two others assaulted in shooting
SEATTLE — A man has died and two other people were injured in a shooting in Kent, Washington, police said.
The Kent Police Department responded to a report Tuesday that people living in a home 20 miles south of Seattle were being assaulted by armed suspects, the Seattle Times reported. Dispatchers were told there was gunfire and suspects had fled before officers arrived, police said. One man was fatally shot and two other adults suffered injuries from being physically assaulted in the home, authorities said. Information about those injuries was not immediately available.
One of the adults was treated at the scene and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center, authorities said.