Correctional worker accused of sexual misconduct
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections employee has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Renee Larsen, 54, is accused of having sex with an inmate while on the job at Portland’s Columbia River Correctional Institution multiple times between January and August of 2017, according to the Tuesday indictment.
Multnomah County district attorney Rod Underhill filed 18 charges against Larsen, including five counts of alleged custodial sexual misconduct in the first degree.
Larsen also faces 10 counts of second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, official misconduct and tampering with a witness. The indictment alleges Larsen directed a witness to withhold testimony in an official proceeding.
An Oregonian/OregonLive investigation in January found that Larsen, who worked as an office specialist, is one of 53 DOC employees who have been on paid leave. The investigation revealed that Larsen was paid a salary of $35,384 in 2018 to stay home from work.
It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer.
Washington school district eliminates sex ed requirement
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The public school system in Battle Ground, Wash., has thrown out requirements that schools teach sexual health education.
The Columbian reported the school board voted 3-2 Monday to overhaul its internal sexual health education policy, eliminating requirements that the district teach sex ed unless the state requires it. As it stands, Washington law only requires that school districts teach about HIV and AIDS prevention. If districts do teach sexual health education, it must be comprehensive and compliant with state standards.
The decision ends more than a year of deliberation and discussion on the subject of sexual health curriculum.
Hunter airlifted out of mountains after fall
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Montana authorities have confirmed an injured hunter was airlifted out of a remote region after two failed air rescue attempts amid difficult weather conditions.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Monday that Two Bear Air Rescue airlifted the man out of the Burris Creek area Sunday after a call for help was issued Saturday.
An incident report said the man fell off his horse, landed on his side on logs and was believed to have internal injuries.
Authorities said there were high winds, near zero visibility and multiple feet of snow on the ground.
Authorities said Two Bear Air Rescue crews specialize in extractions from remote places.
Grizzly bear that attacked biologist in 2018 relocated to Cabinet Mountains
LIBBY, Mont. — A grizzly bear that attacked a wildlife biologist in 2018 was recently trapped and relocated after it was caught trying to get into a barn south of Libby.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional spokesman Dillon Tabish said the bear was relocated because this was the first time it had gone after food in a populated area. The 460-pound bear was captured Oct. 11, radio collared and released in the Cabinet Mountains.
Tabish told the Western News the May 2018 encounter with grizzly researcher Amber Kornak didn’t count as a strike against the bear because it acted naturally in defending itself. The bear cracked the woman’s skull and clawed her back and arm before she was able to deploy her pepper spray.
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A woman pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash and was sentenced to probation, with no additional jail time.
Local news media reported Patricia Clayton, 77, of North Plains, Ore., pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of hit-and-run to an injured person with death involved.
Clayton was sentenced to three years of probation and no additional jail time. Her driver’s license was also suspended for five years.
Clayton was arrested in September in connection with the January crash in Hillsboro.
Investigators said Clayton hit two people in an unmarked crosswalk near Northeast Cornell Road and 17th Avenue.
Marjorie Averill, of Beaverton, died in the crash.
A second pedestrian, Timothy Mahan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman found dead in Oregon home identified
NEWPORT, Ore. — Police have released the name of a 34-year-old woman found dead at a home Sunday on the central Oregon coast.
The Newport Police Department said police found Alexandra Prezioso’s body in her Newport home. Police said Tuesday that an autopsy confirmed that she died of homicidal violence.
Police said officers found her after responded to a missing person complaint filed by a family member who had gone looking for her and found her home had been ransacked.
Police said a person of interest has been identified in Prezioso’s death, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.