Montana employers report decrease in workplace injuries
HELENA, Mont. — Montana employers saw a decrease in workplace injuries and illnesses, with the majority happening in private industry.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that state employers had 14,100 Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable injuries and illnesses in 2018, including 11,900 in private industry.
The Department of Labor and Industry released its annual survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses last week.
The report says Montana’s injuries and illnesses fell by 11 percent from 2017, when there were 15,000.
The number of workplace injuries per 100 full-time workers in the state dropped in private industry from 4.4 in 2017 to 3.9 in 2018.
Despite the decrease, the figure was still higher than the national average of 2.8 injuries per 100 full-time workers.
Colstrip owner pushes closure past Christmas
BILLINGS, Mont. — The owner of two Colstrip Power Plant units earlier slated for December closure will continue to operate into January.
The Billings Gazette reported that Talen Energy reported this past week that post-shutdown work will likely delay job cuts into mid-2020.
The company said postponing closure until early January will get workers on the other side of the Christmas holiday, after which progress on shutting down the units will depend on weather and staffing.
It was previously announced that the units 1 and 2 would shut down by Dec. 31.
Missing Columbia River boater found safe
A man last seen Thursday taking his boat out on the Columbia River was found safe, the Vancouver Police Department said Saturday night.
Frank Pacheco, 47, was last seen leaving the Quay at 100 Columbia St., aboard his motorboat, a 1966 Fairliner, according to a department news release.
No further information was provided.
Police arrest man Washington man, find evidence of drug trafficking
ELMA, Wash. — Several area law enforcement agencies helped in the early Thursday morning arrest of an Elma, Wash., man whose car contained evidence of drug trafficking, according to Castle Rock police.
Castle Rock police stopped Monty Vincent Rideout, 63, around 12:25 a.m. Police suspected Rideout was under the influence because he had been driving “very erratically” on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock, according to a Saturday afternoon Facebook post by police.
Rideout initially complied with the stop, but he used a fake name and eventually fled southbound to Kelso, police said.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies, Kelso police and Washington State Patrol troopers helped the Castle Rock officers stop Rideout’s vehicle after he left the interstate at Exit 39. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation, driving wile under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended, hit and run, obstructing law enforcement and eluding police.
During a search of Rideout’s vehicle, officers found a half-pound of processed marijuana, $30,000 in cash and other evidence. The items provide evidence of manufacture, delivery and trafficking of illegal drugs, police said.
Montana police: Stolen urn returned to owner
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Montana authorities have reported a stolen urn containing the ashes of a traveler’s father-in-law was returned.
KFBB-TV reported Thursday the Great Falls Police Department shared the news on its Facebook page Thursday.
Police said an officer was sent to retrieve the urn located outside of an apartment complex in Great Falls.
Authorities said the traveler was staying overnight when their car was broken into and several of their items were stolen, including the urn.
Authorities said the wooden urn was engraved with the 64-year-old man’s name and dates of birth and death.
Authorities said the urn was returned to its owner.
Coast Guard hoists injured man from Canadian naval vessel
SEATTLE — Coast Guard crews hoisted an injured man from a Canadian naval vessel that was in the northern section of Admiralty Inlet.
The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center in Seattle was notified at 10:30 a.m. Friday that a man aboard the 181-foot Royal Canadian Navy Ship HMCS Nanaimo had sustained a head injury after a fall.
The Coast Guard said the ship crew reported the man had a laceration on his head and showed signs of a concussion.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew conducting training exercises nearby responded and lowered a rescue swimmer onto the ship’s deck.
The injured man was then put into a basket and hoisted into the helicopter.
The aircraft flew him to a Seattle hospital, where he was then transferred by ambulance to another facility for medical care.