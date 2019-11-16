Washington man dies after being shocked with stun gun by Everett police
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a 39-year-old Lake Stevens man has died at a hospital after being shocked with a stun gun Thursday by an Everett police sergeant.
Snohomish County sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said the man died overnight.
Ireton said Lake Stevens police had served a search warrant on the man’s house Thursday afternoon for illegally possessing firearms while the man was at an appointment in Everett.
Believing the man could be armed and dangerous, they told Everett police of the man’s whereabouts and when police approached him, Ireton said there was an altercation.
An Everett officer used a stun gun on the man, he began running and then collapsed.
Officials said two firearms were recovered from the man.
The Everett police sergeant who deployed his Taser has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues.
Idaho doctor imprisoned for giving patients fake breast implants
POCATELLO — A judge has sentenced an Idaho doctor to seven months in prison for receipt and delivery of misbranded breast implants given to patients.
Prosecutors announced Thursday that 55-year-old Temp Ray Patterson was also sentenced to one year of supervised release after his prison sentence.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered the former Burley doctor to pay $8,200 of restitution and a $10,000 fine.
Authorities said Patterson knowingly implanted nine pairs of misbranded breast implants shipped from China and unapproved by the Food and Drug Administration from March 2014 through April 2015.
Court documents say he used various documents to mislead patients into wrongly believing the implants were federally approved.
FDA Office of Criminal Investigations investigated the case with help from the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
Parents face custodial interference charge after taking kids
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The noncustodial parents of three Great Falls children face custodial interference charges after taking the kids out of state, triggering an Amber Alert.
Tony DeMontigny Jr. and Ellaura Wright were arrested and the children recovered Thursday afternoon after their car ran out of gas near Salmon, Idaho. Both were jailed in Lemhi County pending extradition.
The children’s grandfather and guardian, Tony DeMontigny Sr., is charged with three counts of accountability for custodial interference. Prosecutors alleged he allowed the children to be taken Thursday morning, provided money to his son and didn’t cooperate with investigators.
Tony DeMontigny Sr. was jailed Friday on $15,000 bail. Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said he does not yet have an attorney.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the children, ages 5, 3, and 1, were back in Montana on Friday. Child protection officials were seeking another placement.