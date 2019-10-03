Larger veterans affairs clinic to be built in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A U.S. senator for Montana has announced plans to build a larger veterans affairs clinic in Missoula.
The Missoulian reported that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced Tuesday a location was chosen for a new community-based outpatient clinic.
Officials said the clinic will be three times larger than the current clinic, which serves more than 6,000 veterans. It will have expanded primary care, mental health and specialty services.
Tester said the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act that passed in 2017 set aside about $7 million in federal funding for the project.
The clinic is expected to open in 2022.
Earthquake warning app to come to Washington next year
SEATTLE — Washington officials have announced an earthquake warning phone application is expected to be available for download October 2020.
Local news media reported that the app ShakeAlert was designed to send people an alert on how much time they have before earthquake shaking reaches them.
ShakeAlert was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey and research universities in California, Oregon and the University of Washington.
Officials said the system reads seismometers to pick up initial detection waves, and scientists have plans to assemble 100 more meters in Washington and Oregon for network density.
Officials said ShakeAlert is available in Washington now as a pilot for utilities, cities and other business and government users.
Yakima OKs plan to enforce no-camping ordinance
YAKIMA — The Yakima City Council has approved moving forward with a plan to tackle enforcement of the city’s no-camping ordinance that will cost approximately $385,000 a year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported the proposal, brought forth by city staff and approved Tuesday, will allow for a full-time refuse code enforcement employee, an additional code enforcement officer, a contract with a community partner, $15,000 of Yakima Police Department overtime, city labor and daily activities of the city’s Homeless Task Force Team in zones identified as problem areas.
Funding the added initiatives will require an increase in the utility tax on Yakima Waste Systems commercial refuse collection from 16 percent to 25 percent — a 9 percent increase that will generate about $390,500 in General Fund revenue each year, Schaap said.
Boise woman charged with felony DUI after car crash kills tot
BOISE — Idaho authorities have charged a Boise woman with felony aggravated DUI after a two-vehicle car crash left a 3-year-old girl dead.
The Boise Police Department booked 53-year-old Anna Mihelich into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday after a months-long investigation.
Police said Mihelich was driving south of Diamond Street near the Boise Airport when she struck a van driven by Crystal Martinez Chavez on July 2.
Authorities said Chavez and her three children were taken to the hospital.
One of the children, Odalys Martinez Chavez, died July 8 as a result of her injuries.
Idaho boy riding scooter dies after being hit by vehicle
MERIDIAN, Idaho — An Idaho boy has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter.
The Meridian Police Department said the boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday where he died from his injuries.
Police said the boy was hit at the intersection of Eagle Road and Easy Jet Drive.
It was unclear Tuesday evening if he was in a crosswalk.
Authorities said the name and age of the boy are not yet being released.
Police said the driver is cooperating with authorities and an investigation is underway.
Police arrest man accused of throwing roofing nails onto streets
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police say they have finally caught a man who for two years has allegedly been throwing roofing nails on Oregon City roads in the early morning hours.
The Oregon City Police Department said officers observed Oregon City resident Bret Wilson “intentionally throwing nails from his vehicle” onto a street at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to officials, when Wilson, 56, was detained he reported intentionally throwing nails not only in Oregon City but throughout the area.
Police said by his recollection Wilson has thrown nails more than 50 times onto busy streets over the past couple of years.
Police said the nails caused tire damage.
Officials said Wilson was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on multiple counts of disorderly conduct.