Portland rally ordered away from US immigration building
PORTLAND, Ore — Federal authorities declared an unlawful assembly outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, where Oregon protesters have rallied against racial injustice almost every night for months.
Authorities ordered people to leave the area Tuesday night for throwing objects over the building’s fence and deployed tear gas and smoke to disperse the crowd, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. Four people were arrested.
Often violent protests have roiled Portland for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
On Sunday police arrested six people during protests. Dozens of people had organized at a park near downtown for a march. Authorities say several people spray-painted a building and people marched to the Justice Center and Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct.
Arrests were made on charges like disorderly conduct, assaulting a public safety officer and criminal mischief.
Man dies in Lynnwood mobile-home fire
SEATTLE — A man died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lynnwood, Wash., late Tuesday while two other residents were able to escape, according to South County Fire.
The surviving residents, a man and a woman, went to a neighbor’s house to report the fire, which was in the 3800 block of 164th Street Southwest.
The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 11:20 p.m., but they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, the Fire Department said.
Red Cross is assisting the survivors.
Fire investigators plan to return to the scene Wednesday to determine what caused the fire.
Man suffers leg injury in shooting near Bitter Lake
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man was shot near Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the corner of North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North just before 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, an injury that isn’t considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers are searching for the suspects, who fled in a car, police said. According to witnesses, the victim was “in a disturbance” with several people just before the shooting, police said.
Gang-unit detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.
Man sent to hospital instead of facing trial in wife’s death
LA GRANDE, Ore. — An eastern Oregon man who was facing trial over the death of his wife has been sent to the state psychiatric hospital.
Ronald Lee of La Grande was set to face a Union County jury in November on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Loretta Williams. Court records show Circuit Judge Thomas Powers on Tuesday signed a order finding Lee unfit to proceed, the Observer reported. The state accused Lee of killing Williams in November 2018 at her home in Cove. At the time the two were divorcing.
Lee was hospitalized after having a stroke in January while in custody at the Union County Correctional Facility in La Grande. He then underwent a mental health evaluation.
The court canceled the murder trial after Dr. Michael Saul Farris, a Portland-based psychiatrist, determined Lee was a danger to himself or others because of a mental disorder and requires hospital care because of the dangerousness and the acuity of symptoms of the disorder, according to the judge’s order. The court received Farris’ report Oct. 1.
According to the court order, after a 60-day evaluation, the state will determine if Lee can stand trial in the future.
Oregon City mayor fights recall effort over protest comments
OREGON CITY, Ore. — The mayor of a Portland suburb said Tuesday he will not resign from the position amid an effort to recall him after comments in which he downplayed police brutality against African Americans.
Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay had until Oct. 6 to respond to the recall petition, which last week had collected more than enough signatures to start the process, KTVL-TV reported.
In the response, Holladay urged voters not to support his recall and pushed back against those offended by his comments saying, “we all have rights to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, cancelled, or recalled for fighting for our citizens first.”
In one post on Facebook, KATU-TV reported Holladay asked why “We can have riots, looting and vandalism but not a fireworks show on the 4th of July?”
Since Holladay chose not to resign, voters will decide whether to recall him in a special election on Nov. 10. If he is voted out, an election will be held in March to replace him.