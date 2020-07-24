Judge: Seattle City Council’s ban on police devices stands
SEATTLE — A federal judge has ruled that he will allow a recent ordinance approved by the Seattle City Council that bars police from using tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control devices to go into effect Sunday.
But, U.S. District Judge James Robart reserved the right to reconsider the matter after attorneys involved in the case submit briefs arguing their case, local news media reported.
Robart issued his ruling Wednesday evening, saying his ultimate ruling on the case would be guided by recommendations submitted by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability and the Seattle Office of Inspector General.
The Seattle City Council voted unanimously on June 15 to prohibit chemical and projectile methods Seattle police officers had been using for crowd control amid protests against racism and police violence. The council’s move came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best promised not to.
The council heard repeated complaints from residents who were not protesting but were forced from their homes by the gas.
Durkan sent the legislation back to the council unsigned, allowing it to become law, but asked the judge to prevent the new ordinance from taking effect. She said it likely conflicts with the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice nearly eight years ago.
Police: Crowd smashes windows, sets fires in Seattle
SEATTLE — A group of about 150 people broke windows, stole from businesses and and started a pair of fires in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night, authorities said.
The group gathered at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and walked through the neighborhood, the Seattle Times reported. Some shattered windows of a business and started a fire inside, which city firefighters extinguished.
The group then smashed windows and broke into another business, according to police. Authorities said people took merchandise from a vintage store, put it in the street and lit it on fire.
Two banks were also damaged.
Police did not arrest anyone and no officers were hurt, police said.
The violence comes nights after windows were broken and Seattle police officers injured during a downtown protest Sunday.
Woman charged with embezzling $4.4 million from former employer
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A La Pine, Ore., woman was arrested on charges accusing her of embezzling about $4.4 million from her former employer over six years.
The Oregon Pride Nursery filed a report in February involving suspected fraud, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The business noted suspicious transactions and conducted an extensive audit, finding suspicious transactions dating back to 2013, local news reported.
It was determined that about $4.4 million had been embezzled by a former employee identified as Jeanna Buxton, the sheriff’s office said.
A Yamhill County grand jury returned an indictment charging 21 counts of first-degree aggravated theft, the agency said.
Members of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Response Team contacted Buxton on Monday at her La Pine home and took her into custody. She was initially booked into the Deschutes County Jail, before being transferred to the Yamhill County Jail in McMinnville.
It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney to comment for her.
String of 27 fires on Crow reservation chalked up to arson
BILLINGS, Mont. — Firefighters extinguished more than two dozen small fires on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeast Montana that were believed to be started by an arsonist, officials said.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs said the first fires were reported Wednesday evening north of Crow Agency. About 17 fires were ignited between Crow Agency and Hardin, and 10 more were ignited south of Crow Agency.
The blazes were stamped out before they grew large, officials said.
But Fire Management Officer Bob Jones said the alleged arsonist put property owners and firefighters in jeopardy and interrupted operations along a BNSF railway line.
Fire managers and Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers were seeking a vehicle thought to be linked to the fires, but no details on the vehicle or any suspects were provided.
Kansas man dies in Glacier National Park climbing accident
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park has released the name of a Kansas man who died in a climbing accident in the park earlier this week.
Josh Yarrow, 20, of Wichita, Kan., was mountain climbing off trail Tuesday evening when he fell while trying to retrieve a backpack.
His 500-foot fall was witnessed by his climbing partner, who went for help, officials said. Yarrow’s body was recovered by helicopter.