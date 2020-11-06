Steven González will be next chief justice of Washington Supreme Court
OLYMPIA — Justice Steven González has been elected as the next chief justice of the Washington state Supreme Court.
González was elected by his colleagues Thursday, according to a news release sent by the court. He will succeed current Chief Justice Debra Stephens, who will continue to serve as a justice on the nine-member court following her reelection this week. Stephens was elected as chief justice last November to serve out the remainder of the term of former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, who retired from the high court in January to focus on her health following a diagnosis of a third bout of cancer.
According to a court spokeswoman, Stephens did seek the chief justice position, but the court’s vote tally electing González is confidential.
The chief justice presides over the court’s public hearings, serves as the administrative head of the state’s judicial branch, and is the court’s main spokesperson.
González will start in his new role on Jan. 11. Before joining the Supreme Court in 2012, he was a King County Superior Court judge for 10 years. Prior to that, he was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington, an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Seattle, and a business law attorney in private practice.
Gov. Inslee announces new chief of staff
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who was reelected to a third term this week, has announced a new chief of staff.
Jamila Thomas will start in the position Nov. 16. She will replace David Postman, who has served in the position since December 2015, the longest tenure held by a chief of staff since the 1970s.
Thomas is currently chief of staff to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and previously held the same title with former Speaker of the House Frank Chopp.
“Jamila brings a deep understanding of state government,” Inslee said in a news release issued Thursday. “She is a strategic thinker with extensive policy experience, the ability to build coalitions and a comprehensive understanding of budget and personnel management.”
Postman, who has been part of the Inslee administration since 2013 when he joined as executive director of communications, had planned to leave the post earlier this year but agreed to stay on when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Crash injures two Washington troopers
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two troopers in Washington state have been injured after one trooper crashed into another’s patrol car as they were responding to a single-vehicle accident on a rain-soaked highway, authorities said.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke said a trooper arrived on scene Thursday just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 where a driver had fallen asleep and struck a barrier, KOMO-TV reported.
A second trooper lost control of his patrol car as he was approaching the scene and smashed into the first trooper’s patrol vehicle, which then collided with the civilian’s car, Burke said.
Both troopers were taken to St. Clare Hospital and treated for minor injuries, Burke said. The original driver was not injured in either crash, authorities said.
Burke said the second crash was likely caused by trooper inexperience and slick roads.
$1M bail set for Montana man charged with killing woman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A southwestern Montana man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that allege he shot a woman during a child custody exchange at his house in Ennis.
Bail was set at $1 million for Rick Park, 43, on a deliberate homicide charge in the Oct. 23 death of Nicole Watson, 36, of Helena, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Watson’s husband told officers that he and Watson went to Park’s house as part of a child custody exchange. They knocked on the door, Park opened it and shot Watson in the face and in the head. Park then told him to call 911, the husband reported.
Park told responding officers that he shot Watson and surrendered the gun, court records said.
Madison County Attorney Chris Christensen recommended $500,000 bail while defense attorney Walter Hennessy said Park was indigent and a $50,000 bail amount would be “somewhat high.”
District Judge Luke Berger said that given the allegations, he didn’t feel “a bond of anything less than $1 million is appropriate.
Officials identify Missoula woman who died while scuba diving
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Officials with Glacier National Park have released the name of a woman who died while scuba diving at Lake McDonald.
Linnea Rose Mills, 18, of Missoula died Sunday afternoon. Mills was diving with five other people at the time.
Officials have not released any information about the accident, which is still being investigated.
Mills became a certified scuba diver when she was 15, according to her obituary.