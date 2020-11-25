Election official reports barely a hint of voting fraud in Idaho
BOISE — There was no evidence of widespread election fraud in Idaho during the Nov. 3 election, state election officials said.
Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Statesman in a story on Tuesday that there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud out among about 880,000 ballots cast.
“The fact that these instances raised some flags is an indicator that the system works, in terms that we were able to see something was off, look at it and try to figure out what’s going on,” Houck said. “That is not to say there is evidence of 15 instances of fraud, just to make that clear.”
Houck said most of the ballots scrutinized will not be fraudulent and will be resolved without problems.
County clerks run the elections and votes tallied in their respective counties, meaning most reports of potential fraud will be resolved locally.
Houck said the only case under examination by the secretary of state’s office is of a woman appeared to have requested a ballot in Idaho before registering to vote in California. It’s possible the woman used that ballot to vote in Idaho but also voted in California, he said.
President Donald Trump won Idaho’s three electoral votes by receiving 64 percent of the vote and the result has been certified.
Man accused of trying to take photo of woman in restroom
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man convicted of harassing and committing sexual acts on women aboard Portland light rail trains and buses now has been accused to trying to take a photograph of a woman in a bathroom stall.
Jared Walter was arrested Nov. 14 after trying to take the photograph in a restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall, KOIN-TV reported.
On Monday, he was indicted by a Multnomah Grand Jury for multiple charges including invasion of personal privacy, attempted invasion of personal privacy disorderly conduct.
Walter is known for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and buses across the metro area as well as other sexual acts. A registered sex offender, Walter was the first person in the history of the transportation agency to be banned for life from TriMet.
According to court documents, Walter has a trial pending on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his latest case.
Walter’s arraignment is set for Tuesday.
Montana governor names new budget director with eye on identifying waste
HELENA, Mont. — Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte named Kurt Alme, the outgoing U.S. Attorney for Montana, as budget director for the state’s first Republican administration in 16 years.
“Montanans want to see Helena change the way it does business, and that begins with how Helena spends the hard-earned dollars of its citizens,” Alme said in a statement.
Alme served as director of the state Department of Revenue between 2001 and 2003 under Republican Gov. Judy Martz.
Gianforte said in a statement that he needed Alme’s experience to fire up the economy and hold the line on state spending.
“In partnership with Kurt, I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify waste in the budget and free up those dollars so that folks can keep more the money that they earn,” Gianforte said.
Oregon prison guard pleads guilty to drug smuggling, sex misconduct
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A former officer at the Coffee Creek Corrections Facility will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to drug and sex charges while on duty in 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Richard Alberts II, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and custodial sexual misconduct, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a news release.
In December 2019, unsealed court documents showed Alberts and his co-conspirator Joseph Jimenez, were accused of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine at the women’s prison in Wilsonville where Alberts worked.
Alberts agreed to smuggle opioids, meth and heroin into the prison and provide them to an inmate with whom he was having “an inappropriate and illegal sexual relationship.”
Alberts faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in February by Judge Michael Simon. It’s expected he will serve about a year under a joint recommendation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Third teen dies in hospital weeks after crash
GRESHAM, Ore. — A third teenager hurt in a head-on crash in Gresham earlier this month has died after she was taken off of life support, police said.
Hailey Aguilar, 16, was among the five passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck Nov. 6, KATU-TV reported.
According to Gresham Police, 16-year-old Phoenix Forman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on SE Butler Road when shortly before 9 p.m. he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Ford F350.
Forman and another 16-year-old passenger, identified as Rita Grace Sukosd, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.