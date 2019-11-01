Whitefish man reaches plea deal in father’s stabbing
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Whitefish man has reached a plea agreement in the July 2018 stabbing death of his father.
Attorney Will Managhan filed court records saying 27-year-old Tanner Hosek planned to plead guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide by reason of mental disorder. An autopsy found 65-year-old Eric Hosek had been stabbed 10 times.
Tanner Hosek’s change-of-plea hearing is set for Thursday. He is expected to appear via video from the Montana State Hospital, where he has been committed since last year.
Court records say Tanner Hosek has long struggled with mental health issues and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was a ward of his parents as the time of his father’s death.
Man who sexually abused children dies in prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — A Warrenton man who was sentenced in January to serve six years in prison for sexually abusing children has died in prison.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said 70-year-old Carl Hagnas died Thursday at Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon.
The East Oregonian reported in January that Hagnas pleaded no contest to two counts of sex abuse and one count of sodomy as part of a plea deal. He originally faced 13 counts, which could have led to a sentence of more than 80 years.
Two of the girls were abused by Hagnas in 2015, while the abuse of the other girl dated back to the 1990s.
The Oregon State Police have been notified of the death, as is standard, and the Medical Examiner will determine how he died.
Police search for suspects in Medford home invasion robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are searching for two masked men who forced their way into a 75-year-old Medford woman’s home, bound her with zip ties and assaulted her, then stole jewelry including the wedding band from her hand.
The Mail Tribune reported the woman heard a knock at the door at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 27 and opened it to see two masked men, according to Medford police. Police said at least one was armed with a handgun.
Police said the men barged into her home, zip-tied her hands and shoved her to the ground, which injured her face, arm and shoulder. They then stole the jewelry and fled. The woman managed to free one of her hands and then ran to a neighbor’s house. The woman was treated at the scene.
Police believe the attack was targeted and said the suspects stole more than $10,000 worth of property.
Missing Oregon mushroom hunter found dead in Washington
CARSON, Wash. — A 78-year-old Oregon man who was reported missing this month east of Vancouver, Wash., has been found dead.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Richard Sugai went mushroom hunting along U.S. Forest Road 60, about 10 miles north of Carson, along with family Oct. 19.
Sugai, of Beaverton, was last seen entering the forest and was reported missing that day.
Family and search and rescue officials searched for Sugai, who had a medical condition that necessitated daily medication, but they were unable to find him.
Subsequent searches were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said it would end the search.
On Thursday, the agency said he had been found dead.
Spokane police release footage of cop threatening suspect
SPOKANE — The Spokane Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer threatening to kill a suspect before hoisting a police dog into the cab of a pickup truck to subdue the man.
The Spokesman-Review said the incident occurred in February.
The arrest of 29-year-old Lucas Ellerman triggered a citizen’s complaint and a conflict between the city council and the Spokane Police Guild. The guild objected to the police ombudsman’s involvement in an internal investigation.
Police leaders released the footage on Wednesday afternoon, after concluding officers acted reasonably in pointing guns and using a dog to apprehend Ellerman.
Clallam Bay inmates sue Department of Corrections
CLALLAM BAY, Wash. — Five Clallam Bay Corrections Center inmates who were sent to Walla Walla State Penitentiary following a nonviolent meal strike in October are suing the state Department of Corrections to gain release from solitary confinement.
The Peninsula Daily News reported a lawyer for one of the inmates said they could be transferred by next week, but a lawyer who filed the lawsuit pressed for immediate action.
They also want a Thurston County Superior Court judge, where the lawsuit was filed, to rule that DOC violated their rights to due process, equal protection of the laws and constitutional guarantee against cruel punishment.