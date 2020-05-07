System to decontaminate N95 masks arrives in eastern Idaho
BOISE — A system able to decontaminate 80,000 N95 masks a day so they can be reused has arrived in Idaho Falls, strengthening the state’s ability to protect health care workers from the coronavirus, Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Defense Logistics Agency last month awarded a $415 million contract for 60 Battelle Memorial Institute Critical Care Decontamination Systems. The systems are being distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources.
Some have been put in operation around the country decontaminating the masks that can be reused as much as 20 times. There’s no cost to use the service.
An element of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen the economy relies on having enough personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Little’s stay-at-home order that started March 25 expired Friday, beginning the first stage of reopening.
The decontamination system makes sure “the front-line health providers have the equipment they need,” Little said in a statement.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management signed an agreement with Battelle that includes Idaho state agencies and local jurisdictions.
Idaho had more than 2,100 cases and at least 65 deaths because of the virus on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
New Senate committee formed to address economic recovery
OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate has formed a bipartisan special committee to recommend legislation to address long-term economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee voted Wednesday to officially form the committee, which will be comprised of four Democrats and three Republicans.
Democratic Sen. David Frockt will serve as the committee’s chairman and Republican Senator Randi Becker will serve as vice chairwoman.
The committee will hold its first meeting in June, and there are plans to hold work sessions in the coming months ahead of a likely special session later this year and the next regular legislative session that begins in January.
An unofficial revenue forecast sent to some lawmakers last week shows the state could face a reduction in projected state revenues of $7 billion through mid-2023 because of the coronavirus crisis. And numbers released by the state last Thursday showed one in five workers in Washington have filed unemployment benefit claims since March, and nearly $1.5 billion in benefits have been paid out in that time frame.
Montana sees spike in missing person reports last year
BILLINGS, Mont. — The number of missing person reports in Montana increased last year compared to previous years, according to state officials.
Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion said during a news conference on Tuesday that may mean missing people are being more accurately reported after state officials took steps to address the issue, particularly in the case of missing and murdered Native Americans.
For example, law enforcement officials filed only 10 missing persons reports related to the Northern Cheyenne tribe in 2017 and 2018, according to a Montana Department of Justice report. Last year, that number jumped to 39 reports, The Billings Gazette reported.
The report says 3,277 different people were reported missing from 2017 to 2019. It says 97 percent of the people were found alive or dead and 3 percent remained missing.
The report finds Native Americans, which account for 6 percent of Montana’s population, are four times more likely to go missing that non-Natives.
Warm Springs Reservation mandates masks, quarantine
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — The Warm Springs Reservation has become the first government in Oregon to require quarantine and masks under certain circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Tribal Council this week ordered any citizen or tribal employee working on the reservation to self-isolate if a health care professional says they should.
The move comes after a spike in positive COVID-19 tests on the reservation, where citizens were also told to wear face masks in public if they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The tribes’ approach to slowing the spread of disease is more drastic than in nearby counties under state authority.
In neighboring Jefferson County, officials are drafting plans to be among the first places in the state to ease restrictions, beginning May 15.
Warm Springs government buildings will stay closed until at least June 1. The reservation’s main source of revenue, Indian Head Casino, also remains closed.
The reservation is home to approximately 4,000 people, many of whom are connected to Jefferson, Wasco and Deschutes counties through work, family, shopping and school.
There were 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on the reservation as of May 4, tribal authorities said.