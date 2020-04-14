Idaho woman dies from injuries suffered in Boise house fire
BOISE — An 80-year-old Idaho woman died from injuries suffered during a house fire, authorities said.
The fire at a home in Boise started around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Boise Fire Department said.
Authorities did not immediately identity the victim, who was initially transported to a local hospital with burns and later transferred to another medical facility in the state where she died.
A second woman inside the home at the time suffered smoke inhalation, but the 53 year old did not require transport to a hospital, authorities said.
The fire was caused by smoking while using medical oxygen, a social media post by the fire department said.
The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but the house was completely destroyed, authorities said.
16 elk killed after E. Idaho haystack collapses
IDAHO FALLS — Sixteen elk died sometime during the winter at an eastern Idaho wildlife management area when a stack of hay containing 2,000-pound bales collapsed and fell, crushing some of the elk and causing others to be trampled to death.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Saturday that it appears the elk broke through a high fence and ate at the bottom of the haystack, causing it to collapse.
The haystack is on the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area about 15 miles east of Idaho Falls.
Fish and Game officials investigated after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.
The hay was leftover from an emergency feeding of elk in 2016 following a large wildfire that destroyed the elk’s usual forage.
Fish and Game said they plan to remove the remaining hay this summer.
Three Washington teenagers rescued after boats capsize
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Washington emergency crews rescued three teenagers whose boats capsized near an island in suburban Seattle, authorities said.
An 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boaters were in the water for about 15 minutes before they were rescued off Mercer Island on Sunday, local news media reported.
The Mercer Island Police Department received a report around 4:15 p.m. that three people were in the water north of the island in Lake Washington 7 miles east of Seattle.
Their canoe and kayak were overcome by wind and waves and they only had a life jacket and a flotation device, police said.
A marine patrol unit assisted the teens out of the water and transported them to shore.
No one was seriously hurt, despite a water temperature of about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, police said.
Washington warns of Asian giant hornet sightings
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Agriculture started hunting for Asian giant hornets after two confirmed sightings of the predator.
The confirmed sightings in December were accompanied by two unconfirmed but probable sightings, the Skagit Valley Herald reported Sunday.
The sightings were in Whatcom County along the state’s northern border.
The Asian giant hornets can attack and kill a honey bee colony within hours and scientists expect the hornet to emerge again this spring.
Tim Lawrence, director of the Washington State University Island County Extension and a honey bee expert, said the queen hornets come out of hibernation in April to feed on plant sap and fruit.
The goal is to eradicate the queens before they establish populations and pose threats to honey bees, which farmers rely on for crop pollination, Lawrence said.