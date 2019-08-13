U.S. Sen. Jim Risch announces re-election campaign in Idaho
BOISE — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has announced his 2020 re-election campaign in Idaho. The 76-year-old Republican in a statement Monday says socialist agendas in Congress make it his duty to run for re-election and stand up for conservative solutions.
Risch has held the office since 2009 and is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said he wants to continue to work to lower taxes, have a smaller government and encourage the growth of small businesses.
Nancy Harris, a Democrat, is challenging Risch.
Two paramedics assaulted while helping woman in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say two paramedics were assaulted while on a call helping a woman with a medical issue in Portland, Ore.
The paramedics were attacked early Monday. One paramedic was pepper-sprayed by someone on a bike and the other was punched in the face, local news media reported. The bike rider left, but authorities arrested the person who punched the medic.
Car smashes into fitness center swimming pool in Seattle
SEATTLE — A car smashed through the glass wall of a fitness facility and crash-landed into an indoor swimming in Seattle.
The incident happened about 7:45 a.m. at an LA Fitness center in north Seattle, local news media reported.
Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said three people were swimming laps in the pool as the car plunged into the water and quickly sank to the bottom.
None of the swimmers was struck or injured. Two of them swam over to help the elderly male driver escape from the car.
An investigation found that the driver was turning in to park near the fitness center when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Three children killed after car hit from behind on Idaho highway
BOISE — Three young children are dead after deputies say the car they were in was hit from behind by a suspected intoxicated driver.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, the kids, ages 3, 5 and 6, were in the back of a Dodge Neon that was stopped at a temporary traffic light for construction near Bellevue early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said that’s when a Dodge pickup struck the smaller car from behind.
Two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, and 3-year-old Drayka Rayshell of Mountain Home died at a Boise hospital. The driver of the smaller car, 26-year-old Somchai Ray Lee Lurak of Mountain Home, was listed in critical condition at a Boise hospital Monday, and another passenger, 26-year-old Emma Weigand of Mountain Home, was also hospitalized.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the pickup, Matthew R. Park, 36, of Fairfield, appeared to be uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Freight train derails after hitting two boulders near Madras, Ore.
MADRAS, Ore. — An 80-car freight train struck two large boulders that fell onto the BNSF Railway tracks in a remote area about 20 miles north of Madras, causing five locomotives and a rail car to derail, closing the line and bringing out emergency crews.
There were no injuries and all of the cars remained upright, local news media reported. BNSF regional spokesman Gus Melonas said the derailment happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday, involving a northbound freight train traveling from Bakersfield, Calif., to Pasco.
Along with the five locomotives, the train was hauling 11 rail cars loaded with freight and 64 empty cars.
Inmate escapes minimum-security prison in Washington
SEATTLE — Authorities are searching for a man who broke out of a minimum-security prison in Washington.
Mark David Vannausdle, 60, escaped the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks on Sunday, the Seattle Times reported.
The state Department of Corrections said the search effort is focused on the Olympic National Forest that surrounds the prison.
Vannausdle was serving a 20-year sentence for assault and armed robbery in 2002.
Court records show he was convicted in 2004 of trying to escape from the McNeil Island Corrections Center. He was caught after an officer found a ladder he made out of shoelaces and wood scraps.
Missing Idaho man found, treated for injuries from ATV crash
ATHOL, Idaho — A northern Idaho man who was missing since Thursday night was found Sunday afternoon, pinned by an all-terrain vehicle that had crashed.
Howard Coates, 66, of Athol, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.
A family riding dirt bikes Sunday found Coates in northern Kootenai County. Sheriff’s deputies said he was pinned against a tree by an ATV that had crashed off the roadway and out of sight. He had been pinned there since Thursday night.