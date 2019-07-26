Man dies in fall at Mount Rainier National Park
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Authorities say a Massachusetts man died last week while scrambling a peak in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Thursday as 41-year-old Robert Michael Moll of Rowley, Mass. The medical examiner’s office said he died of traumatic injuries sustained in a fall.
The News Tribune reported Moll was a journalist and author.
Park rangers were notified at about noon last Friday that a man had fallen about 100 feet from Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake.
His partner climbed down to Moll before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive.
A rescue team went to the 6,521-foot peak and found Moll’s body. His body was taken by helicopter to medical examiners.
One dead, seven injured in shuttle-bus crash near Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others were injured in a crash involving a hotel shuttle bus near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
South King Fire and Puget Sound Regional Fire said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday at South 176th Street and International Boulevard.
Puget Sound Regional Fire spokesman Joe Root said one person was found dead at the scene. He said two of the seven people were seriously injured and that one injured person refused treatment. King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi Sampson said six people were taken to hospitals.
TV helicopter aerial footage showed a shuttle bus with a Marriott logo on its side.
Sampson said the bus was heading north when a car heading south crossed the median, causing the bus to roll.
Streets were closed and some light rail routes were halted until further notice.
Eyman settles in office chair theft case
OLYMPIA — Anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman has reached a settlement on charges that he stole a $70 chair from an Office Depot store earlier this year.
The Seattle Times reported the agreement filed Tuesday in Thurston County District Court means the theft charge will be dismissed if Eyman doesn’t commit any crimes and stays away from the Lacey Office Depot for nine months.
Eyman agreed to the “accuracy and admissibility” of the police report. The charge, a gross misdemeanor, carried a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Eyman declined to comment Thursday.
Surveillance video showed Eyman sitting in the chair in the store’s entryway in February, spinning it around a few times, and then walking it to the parking lot.
Eyman said he intended to pay for the chair, but received a call and became distracted.
Homeowner shoots man suspected of breaking into car
SEATTLE — Authorities say a homeowner in Washington shot a man he believed was breaking into his car.
The Seattle Times reported King County deputies were called to the Covington house early Thursday after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sgt. Cynthia Sampson said the 49-year-old homeowner told deputies that he saw two men inside his car parked in front of his house.
Sampson said the homeowner shot one of the men after feeling threatened. The second man fled.
Sampson said the wounded man was taken to a Seattle hospital and is in stable condition.
Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death of 9-year-old
HAMILTON, Mont. — A western Montana man charged with the hit-and-run death of a 9-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Joseph McNamara of Hamilton is charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of the July 7 crash that killed Robert Anthony Leonardi as he crossed the road on his scooter.
Prosecutors said he was speeding at the time of the crash.
McNamara, who is 59, is also charged three counts of criminal endangerment, drug possession and tampering with evidence. He entered his pleas before District Judge Jennifer Lint in Hamilton on Thursday.
He remains jailed with his bail set at $500,000. A bail hearing is scheduled for next week.
Montana reservoir’s fishing limits lifted prior to drainage
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Fishing restrictions have been lifted at a Montana reservoir so the maximum number of fish can be harvested before the area is drained.
The Great Falls Tribune reported the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Thursday to lift restrictions at Willow Creek Reservoir in preparation for repairs to dam gates.
The vote follows negotiations between the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Greenfields Irrigation District.
The district operates the fishery and irrigation reservoir 64 miles west of Great Falls.
Officials said there was discussion of alternatives including minimizing the drawdown to maintain aquatic life and conduct dam repairs.