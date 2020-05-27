Idaho’s unemployment rate reaches record high in April
BOISE — Idaho’s unemployment rate swung from a record low to a record high in the span of a month, spurred by job losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho Department of Labor officials said April’s unemployment rate reached 11.5 percent. That’s a 9 point jump in the seasonally-adjusted number compared to the record low 2.5 percent rate recorded in March.
Nearly 103,000 Idaho residents were unemployed last month, according to the department, an 81,000 person increase.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order that closed non-essential businesses for Idaho’s 1.75 million residents on March 25 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The state has since begun the process of re-opening some businesses, including daycare facilities and restaurants that can offer social distancing in their dining rooms.
April’s job losses were spread throughout the state, with the Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello regions all seeing job losses between 11 percent and 15 percent. The Boise metropolitan area had a 10 percent job loss. The Idaho Falls area fared best with a loss of 4.3 percent.
Idaho had more than 2,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. At least 79 residents have died of the illness so far.
Coronavirus outbreak grows at fruit processing plant in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The number of employees at a Vancouver fruit processing facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 69. Clark County Public Health said Tuesday that another 15 people identified as close contacts of those cases have also tested positive.
Local news media reported that Firestone Pacific Foods said 87 employees have tested negative for the virus, and there are still a few of its employees who need to be tested. The company said there are no known hospitalizations involving its workers.
The outbreak was discovered May 17 when an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. After learning of the positive test, the company shut down its production facility, but the number of workers known to be infected with COVID-19 has continued to grow.
Clark County Public Health said a total of 165 employees and 83 close contacts have been tested. Additional testing of employees and close contacts is expected.
“By being proactive, we have hopefully kept this outbreak contained to Firestone employees and close contacts, and prevented the outbreak from spreading into the community,” Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director, said in a statement.
Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting at Seattle motel
SEATTLE — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a north Seattle motel early Tuesday, according to Seattle police.
Local news media reported officers were called to the Everspring Inn on Aurora Avenue just after 3 a.m. for a reported disturbance in the parking lot that led to shots fired, department spokesman Mark Jamieson said.
They arrived to find the body of a woman in the parking lot. A short time later they received a call that a man with gunshots wounds had just arrived by private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center, Jamieson said. Doctors said the man has life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.
Police were still in their initial stages of the investigation Tuesday morning and have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, only that the suspected gunman had fled the scene.
Rental bikes removed from Seattle during Lime-Jump merger
SEATTLE — A San Francisco-based transportation company has prepared to redeploy rentable bikes in Seattle after it took over a rival bike renting company in a merger.
The announcement came after Uber, which owned Jump, led a $170 million investment in Lime, resulting in Lime acquiring Jump’s operations, the Seattle Times reported.
Jump previously had red-colored rentable bikes throughout the city, but Lime temporarily removed them for maintenance and system changes after the acquisition, Lime spokesman Jonathan Hopkins said.
The Jump bikes are expected to return with new branding under Lime and be available in both the Uber and Lime applications.
Both Lime and Jump had previously provided rented bikes in Seattle, but Lime took its 2,000 or so green-colored bikes off the street in December and pursued plans to begin a scooter program, company officials said.
“The absence of bikes will be a small blip, then they will come back. We’ll be here a very long time,” Hopkins said, adding that Lime wants to maintain both bike and scooter services in the city.
The city formerly allowed permits for as many as 20,000 scooters and bikes, but the companies never deployed that amount, meaning fewer permits might be granted upon the companies return, city officials said.