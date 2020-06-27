Idaho domestic terrorist released early from federal prison
SPOKANE — An Idaho man imprisoned for more than two decades for bombing a Planned Parenthood clinic and robbing a bank in Spokane Valley, Wash., in 1996 walked free from federal custody this week.
Brian Ratigan, 61, of Sandpoint, Idaho, received credit for 23 years served in federal custody Wednesday, cutting short an original prison sentence that was scheduled to end in 2044.
Ratigan, along with three accomplices in the white supremacist Phineas Priesthood group, became eligible for new sentences after a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling found the law allowing longer prison sentences for violent felonies was unconstitutionally vague. The other three members are Charles Barbee, 68; Robert Berry, 66; and Jay Merrell, 74, all of Sandpoint, who will be resentenced shortly.
The Spokesman-Review said Ratigan renounced the radical beliefs of the Priesthood.
Federal prosecutors argued that Ratigan and the others remained dangerous based on their intent to kill many people with explosive devices left at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane Valley in July 1996. No one was injured in the blast.
Berry, Merrell and Barbee were tried separately and are serving life sentences because of additional charges stemming from the bombing of the Spokesman-Review newspaper offices in Spokane Valley and another bank robbery earlier in 1996.
West Seattle low bridge opens to overnight traffic
SEATTLE — Motorists may now cross the lower West Seattle swing bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while the city considers opening the two-lane span to additional users.
The change takes effect immediately, the Seattle Times reported. It will relieve some drivers from a 4-mile detour using the First Avenue South Bridge.
For the last three months, the low bridge was limited to public transit, freight, longshore workers and emergency vehicles. Police generally patrolled the bridge only at peak commute times, but issued more than 500 citations.
Rapid cracking on the seven-lane, high-rise West Seattle Bridge caused officials to close it March 23. Transportation officials restricted low-bridge use to prevent a flood of traffic that would block emergency vehicles.
The Seattle Department of Transportation also said this week that public and private school buses may travel the swing bridge at all times. The slight easing of the restrictions is a prelude to adding other groups this fall, subject to automated camera enforcement that records license-plate numbers, the agency said.
Man briefly jailed after refusing to wear face mask in court
SWEET HOME, Ore. — An Oregon man who was scheduled to appear in court for a harassment charge and a traffic violation was briefly jailed for contempt after he refused to wear a mask and walked out of the courtroom.
John Kulbeth told the Oregonian/OregonLive that when he got to Sweet Home Municipal Court on Wednesday, a court clerk told him masks were required in the courtroom.
He said he told them it was his choice and that he wouldn’t wear one. When he entered the courtroom, Judge Larry Blake Jr. told him to put one on, but Kulbeth said he told the judge he had health issues and would not wear one.
The judge then threatened him with contempt and police arrested Kulbeth after he walked out.
After about 90 minutes in jail, Kulbeth was taken back inside the courtroom where the judge granted him a continuance for the proceeding and told him he needed to wear a mask, Kulbeth said.
While Kulbeth said he had no idea a mask would be required, Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry said Kulbeth’s notice to appear included a paragraph spelling out new court procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Towry said if Kulbeth had a medical issue that needed accommodation, the court would have obliged, but Kulbeth never asked for such treatment.
Towry also said Kulbeth was not arrested because he refused to wear a mask, but because he walked out of the courtroom during an interaction with a judge.
Closure of paper mill in Usk deals blow to rural county
USK, Wash. — A paper mill in the small town of Usk has indefinitely shut down, dealing a major blow to the economy of rural Pend Oreille County.
The Ponderay Newsprint Co. mill, which opened in late 1989, employed more than 130 people and supplied newsprint for publications in the Midwest, along the West Coast, and in Asia and South America.
The Spokesman-Review reported Ponderay Newsprint President Myron Johnson didn’t respond to messages seeking comment this week.
Colin Willenbrock, general manager of the Pend Oreille Public Utility District, said the mill recently paused operations for two weeks and had been expected to reopen today, but workers were told to stay home.
Local officials have anticipated the closure of the mill for years, and concerns have intensified as demand for newsprint has fallen with rapidly declining newspaper circulation.