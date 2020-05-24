Some recreational fishing set to reopen Tuesday in Washington
OLYMPIA — After two months of closures because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns, many of Washington’s coastal waters are set to reopen for fishing Tuesday, officials said.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said marine areas 1-3, including Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, will open for bottomfish, shellfish, mussels, clams, oysters, and other species.
Crabbing on the Columbia River is also set to resume under normal regulations Tuesday.
Halibut and razor clam harvest will remain closed in these areas for now because of continued port closures and concerns about the spread of coronavirus in local communities. Neah Bay also remains closed to all recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting.
“While not everything is reopening right away, this is a huge step toward returning to typical fishing seasons along the coast,” said Larry Phillips, director of Fish and Wildlife’s coastal region. “Some of Washington’s best fishing takes place in the ocean, and we’re excited to see people getting back out there, even if the experience is somewhat different.”
The open marine areas include waters off Washington’s Pacific coast from the mouth of the Columbia River on the Washington-Oregon border north to Cape Alava on the Olympic Peninsula, as well as Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.
Coastal razor clam digs will remain closed.
Montana man gets 60 years for raping deaf, blind, mute woman
HELENA, Mont. — A former janitor at a group home in Helena was sentenced to 60 years in prison for raping a resident who is deaf, blind and unable to speak, a judge ruled.
Zane Richard Frisbie, 57, was charged with sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and maximum of 100 years in prison, the Independent Record reported.
Frisbie entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction, authorities said.
Frisbie immediately quit his job after the group home manager caught him trying to rape the woman in July 2019, court records said.
Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon sentenced Frisbie to 60 years with the possibility of parole after 15 years, when he is 72. If released, Frisbie must register as a sex offender.
“This is a human being who had no ability whatsoever to protect herself,” McMahon said. “This court sentence will make sure vulnerable people are protected from Mr. Frisbie.”
Evaluations found Frisbie to be a level one sex offender, meaning he is unlikely to re-offend, prosecutors said. He was recommended to go through sex offender treatment for his behavior.
Man charged in federal court with coronavirus relief fraud
SEATTLE — A suburban Seattle software engineer submitted false loan applications seeking more than $1.5 million meant for businesses financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to federal court documents.
Baoke Zhang, 35, was charged with wire fraud and bank fraud, according to a complaint filed in the Western District of Washington that was unsealed Friday. He was arrested Friday, the Seattle Times reported.
Zhang allegedly submitted loan applications to lenders and financial institutions in April for funds guaranteed by the Small Business Association through the Paycheck Protection Program. The program, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provides forgivable loans to small businesses to use for payroll and other expenses.
According to court documents, Zhang created fake information technology companies for his applications. His applications said his business had been running for at least a year, but investigators found he had filed for business licenses for each company in April.
Zhang never received funding, according to court documents. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Children sue day care owner, state agencies over sex abuse
SALEM, Ore. — The representatives of three children who attended a Polk County day care are suing multiple people and state agencies over sexual abuse for $5.1 million.
The children attended the now-closed Stinky Feet Childcare in Independence owned by Ceola Harden, the Statesman Journal reported.
Ceola Harden’s 27-year-old son, Quinlyn Harden, was convicted of raping and sexually abusing five children at the day care and sentenced to 54 years in prison after a jury trial last year.
The lawsuit filed this week accuses the state agencies involved in the regulation of child care facilities and investigations into child abuse of negligence for failing to investigate sexual abuse reports involving Quinlyn Harden and failing to ensure he didn’t have access to children at the day care.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Department of Human Services declined to comment on the the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.