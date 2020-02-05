Woman found dead in Spokane car fire identified
SPOKANE — Police in eastern Washington have identified a woman whose body was found in a burning vehicle Friday.
Ibtihal Darraji, 29, was found strangled inside the car in Spokane, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Her ex-husband, Yasir Darraji , was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner said the cause of her death was strangulation.
Ibtihal and Yasir Darraji divorced about four years ago. Court documents said friends told police about threats Yasir had made against his ex-wife.
Yasir told police he was upset because he smelled marijuana in Ibtihal’s car when she picked up their son the night of her death and instead of going to work as a Lyft driver, he ended up just driving around, according to court documents.
Man found guilty of child sexual abuse for second time
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Beaverton, Ore., man was found guilty of child sexual abuse for the second time Monday after his first conviction was thrown out by an appeals court in 2017, officials said.
Mauricio Ambriz-Arguello was accused of abusing an underage relative starting when she was 6 years old and continuing into her teenage years, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. A Washington County jury convicted him of rape, sodomy and sex abuse.
A concerned relative eventually learned of the abuse, officials said, and encouraged the girl to speak with a school counselor, who alerted authorities.
Ambriz-Arguello was first arrested in 2012 and accused of sexual abuse. In Spanish, he claimed to police that the relative had taken his hand and placed it on her genitals several times. He denied many of the other allegations.
He was convicted in 2014, but the case was overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals in 2017 after the three-judge panel ruled in a split decision that a police interpreter’s English translation of his statements in Spanish to investigators amounted to hearsay.
In 2019, a new law went into effect that addressed the admissibility of translated statements.
Horse trainer gets probation in neglect case
EUGENE, Ore. — A Creswell woman accused of neglecting 61 horses boarded at her facility has been sentenced to five years of probation, can no longer board horses and must pay restitution for the care of horses that were seized from her property.
Gwyneth Davies, 49, received no jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to 11 counts of second-degree animal neglect, the Register-Guard reported.
Through her plea deal, Davies will be allowed to own four horses. She can no longer board other people’s horses, and will be required to send photos of her horses to Lane County Animal Services and the Oregon Humane Society each month. She must also allow officials to access her property to evaluate her horses or any other animals there.
Davies must also pay nearly $50,000 to Sound Equine Options for costs of care of the seized horses.
Man pleads guilty in thefts from Washington gun stores
SEATTLE — A man accused of using a truck and a backhoe to break into two Washington gun stores and steal dozens of firearms pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.
The Seattle U.S. Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Joey Maillet faces as much as 10 years in prison for the thefts, though prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than six years.
Only four of the guns have been recovered — all in British Columbia, either at crime scenes or on criminal suspects, the office said.
Maillet used a backhoe to ram the doors of Fred’s Guns in Sequim last April, and he used a stolen pickup truck to shatter the doors of All American Armory in Bow in May. He broke glass display cases at the Sequim store and cut his arm on the case, leaving his bood and fingerprints at the scene.
In all, he stole nearly 40 guns.
A Ferndale police officer spotted and arrested Maillet a week after the break-in at All American Armory on a warrant from an unrelated burglary in Everett. Items in his backpack tied him to the gun thefts.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones is scheduled to sentence Maillet on May 8.
Police: Man shoots, wounds two before killing self in Oregon
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a Friday night shooting in southwestern Oregon that sent two people to the hospital, and sparked a manhunt that lasted less than an hour before the alleged shooter took his own life.
At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Mail Tribune reported a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that she’d been shot, according to Central Point police Capt. Dave Croft.
Central Point police found the bleeding woman, along with a man who was bleeding from an unspecified gunshot wound.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Police said both were conscious and able to provide information about the person who shot them.
At 8:12 p.m., police said an unidentified caller reportedly found the vehicle in Gold Hill. Officers at the scene determined the dead man to be the suspect in the shooting, police said.