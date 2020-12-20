Idaho to pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees over election lawsuit
NAMPA — Idaho will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional candidate who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots.
The state made the announcement Thursday.
Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year’s primary election after the state Secretary of State’s website continually crashed in the three days leading up to the May 19 deadline.
Jones argued the faulty website violated voters’ rights, to which a federal judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.
Jones, 34, eventually lost to incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher of the 1st Congressional District during the primaries. Fulcher won a second term in November.
The payment is the 14th the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since it was created in 1995, according to public records obtained by the Idaho Press.
Man, 58, killed in late-night hit-and-run in Tacoma; no arrest made
TACOMA — Police in Tacoma are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.
It happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 72nd Street and South I Street, the News Tribune reported.
Investigators said they have not made an arrest and that no one has reported witnessing the man’s death. Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said detectives planned to go door to door, asking if anyone has a video recording of the incident.
MacKenzie Scott donates to three Montana tribal colleges
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — MacKenzie Scott has donated at least $1 million to three tribal colleges in Montana, university officials said.
Scott, formerly married to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced this week that she had donated $4.2 billion in the last four months to 384 organizations across the U.S.
Richard Littlebear, president of Chief Dull Knife College, told the Great Falls Tribune that Scott donated $1 million.
Sandra Boham, president of Salish Kootenai College, said she would not disclose the specific amount of Scott’s donation but that the funds will help the school provide affordable housing and professional development training for students.
“I don’t know if MacKenzie Scott realizes how incredible this is for our college,” Boham said. “If I could, I would grab her and hug her. Institutions like ours, we don’t usually get the kind of donations she’s making.”
The president of Blackfeet Community College, Karla Bird, did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper.
Tribal colleges receive most of their revenue from federal funding that allocates up to $8,000 for each American Indian beneficiary student, according to the Montana Budget and Policy Center report.
Inslee delays implementation of plastic bag law
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation delaying the implementation of a law banning retailers from using single-use plastic bags.
Inslee issued the proclamation Friday, saying a law that passed the 2020 legislative session that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 will be on hold at least through January because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor in a news release cited supply issues affecting retailers’ ability to procure the alternative bags, including: increased demand for paper and thicker plastic bags, because of more demand for takeout and groceries; thicker plastic bag manufacturers turning to making hospital gowns and PPE, and a ban on people bringing bags from home to use at stores to protect workers.
The order will expire at the end of January unless the Legislature extends it, Inslee said.
Humane Society gets 250 guinea pigs from overwhelmed owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland has taken in 250 guinea pigs from an overwhelmed pet owner.
It’s not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry little rodents, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig’s gender — and they’re best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company.
Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next several days. “We certainly would love to see some of these guys go home in pairs, whether it’s two males or females. But obviously, we’re going to be giving a lot of counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if you’ve got a male and a female together,” said Klink.
The Oregon Humane Society’s Cat and Kitten Intake Center has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it could accommodate all of the guinea pigs. Because there are so many, the society is also working with the Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services in Eugene.
There will be a special process for people hoping to adopt the guinea pigs and officials said its small-animal specialists will work with potential adopters to ensure a good fit.