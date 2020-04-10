Washington Supreme Court: No minimum wage for jurors
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says people are not entitled to make minimum wage for jury duty.
Three citizens who reported for jury duty or who served on juries filed a class-action lawsuit against King County, challenging their $10-a-day pay.
In an 8-1 decision Thursday, the court found that because of the civic obligations involved, jury duty is not traditional employment subject to the Minimum Wage Act.
The court acknowledged that the failure to pay adequately could make it more difficult for low-income workers to participate in jury duty and that it is one of the reasons people often skip jury duty, but the majority said those are issues for the Legislature.
Secretary of state candidate leaves GOP to run nonpartisan
PORTLAND, Ore. — This year’s race for Oregon secretary of state so far has seen Democrats trying to regain their dominance of the executive branch, while Republicans work to defend the sole statewide office they hold.
The only candidate who has experience in the Secretary of State’s Office, Rich Vial, hopes to change that narrative, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Vial resigned his position as deputy secretary of state in January and said instead of being a presumed leading contender for the Republican nomination, he will run as a non-affiliated candidate.
He’s hoping that the roughly 34 percent of Oregon voters who don’t currently subscribe to a single party, can propel him to the November ballot.
“I think voters generally will come to a place where they say that the two-party system is broken and we need to do something different,” Vial told OPB, nodding to repeated legislative sessions marred by disputes and Republican walkouts. “It sure feels like with the last couple of sessions we’ve had, this could be the time.”
Others in the running for secretary of state include Democratic state Sens. Shemia Fagan and Mark Hass, and former congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner — and state Sen. Kim Thatcher, who is vying for the Republican nomination.
Vessel runs aground, spills some fuel near Kingston, Wash.
KINGSTON, Wash. — Three people were rescued in Washington after their boat ran aground off President Point near Kingston, authorities said. No one was reported injured.
North Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene Wednesday around 5 a.m. after the Coast Guard received a distress call of a vessel taking on water, the Kitsap Sun reported.
Those on the 65-foot vessel escaped in life rafts because the rescue boat could not access them through shallow waters, rescue crew members said.
“The boat’s owner and operator told firefighters that he likely fell asleep while underway from Gig Harbor and was awakened only when the bilge alarm sounded as the grounded and listing vessel began taking on water,” North Kitsap Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
Some fuel spilled out of the recently filled tanks through vents, which were then closed to prevent additional spillage, Department of Ecology spokesman Larry Altose said.
“With it being recently filled, we’re very glad to get those vents plugged,” Altose said, adding that the vessel can hold as much as 8,000 gallons of fuel.
The Coast Guard and the vessel owner have started to develop a salvage plan to get the boat on its way.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Everett crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured when they crashed along Interstate 5 late Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Local news media reported the rider and a passenger were heading north on the freeway around 10:30 p.m. when they crashed just south of 128th Street Southwest in south Everett, troopers said.
A patrol trooper who first came to the scene found one person dead and another with serious injuries. Authorities do not know if the motorcyclist killed was the driver or passenger.
It is unclear what caused the fatal accident, the spokesperson said.
Sheriff: Missing Great Falls nurse drowned in Missouri River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A body found in the Missouri River south of Great Falls is that of a nurse who has been missing since Jan. 26, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Thursday.
An autopsy found Amy Harding-Permann, 34, died of accidental drowning.
A homeowner spotted the body just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area south of where Harding-Permann was reported missing.
Her boyfriend said they’d argued and she had walked away toward the river. About 170 people volunteered to help search the area on Jan. 29, but found nothing.
Slaughter said the investigation is completed and the case is closed.