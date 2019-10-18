Nearly $1 million spent on mayor race
SPOKANE — The total amount of money spent on the race for Spokane mayor is approaching $1 million.
As of Wednesday, money donated to or spent independently on behalf of Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward totals more than $948,000, KREM-TV reported. Much of that money has been spent on television ads leading up to the Nov. 5 election.
The office is non-partisan.
Stuckart, currently the Spokane City Council president, has drawn substantial support from labor unions.
Woodward, a former television anchor in Spokane, has drawn big contributions from the National Association of Realtors and other Realtors groups.
This year’s spending is more than double what was spent in 2015, when Mayor David Condon was re-elected. Condon is barred from seeking a third term.
Washington regulatory agency says it surpassed 1,000 active winery licenses
SPOKANE — Washington’s wine industry reached a major milestone when it surpassed 1,000 active winery licenses recently.
In the early 1980s, there were only 20 wineries in the state. The number reached 74 by 2000 and has grown dramatically since.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board said as of this month it has 1,010 active winery licenses.
The industry continues to grow rapidly. Twenty years ago, the state had 24,000 acres of wine grapes and produced 70,000 tons of grapes. Today there are 59,000 acres of vineyards and they produce 260,000 tons of grapes. The trade group Washington State Wine says the industry generates about $2.4 billion in revenue each year.
Man convicted of murderin decapitation killing of his girlfriend
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death and decapitating her as their 3-year-old daughter watched has been convicted of murder in a stipulated trial.
KOMO reported a Skagit County Superior Court judge handed down the verdict Wednesday against 32-year-old Timothy Paul Hernandez, who told police he had killed his girlfriend, 27-year-old Vanessa Cons, on orders from God.
Hernandez had been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the gruesome killing, but the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove premeditation and convicted him of second-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for next week.
Judge: Man who crashed into federal building found to be mentally unfit
MISSOULA, Mont. — A U.S. judge has ordered a Montana man charged with intentionally crashing his car into a federal building be treated for mental and physical health issues.
The Missoulian reported Wednesday that 54-year-old William Hutton underwent court-ordered psychiatric evaluation for two months at a Washington detention facility.
The federal judge said Tuesday that Hutton suffers from a mental disorder or disease and would be hospitalized for no more than four months to determine if he could stand trial in the future.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons is expected to determine where Hutton would be committed.
Authorities said Hutton was charged in July for destruction and attempted destruction of government property.
Federal authorities said Hutton caused more than $14,000 in damage in the attempt to destroy the downtown Bozeman building.
Ferry service along San Juan Islands delayed by tangled crab line
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Ferry service along the San Juan Islands is suffering some delays Thursday morning after a tangled crab pot line.
KOMO-TV reported the M/V Kaleetan suffered the damage Wednesday afternoon, forcing ferries to scramble to replace the service.
Ferry officials said delays are lingering into Thursday morning, and officials say they will have more information on when the Kaleetan might be fixed once they perform an underwater inspection.
In the meantime, new reservations are blocked trough the morning but reservation rules will be relaxed on all routes and they are waiting all no-show fees if customers are not able to make the ferry.
Woman gets 5 years for DUI crash that killed young daughter
SALEM, Ore. — A woman arrested on manslaughter charges following a 2018 DUI car crash that killed her toddler daughter has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.
The Statesman Journal reported that 34-year-old Janie Miller pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree assault for causing injury to her daughter along with charges of DUI and four counts of reckless endangerment.
The first-degree manslaughter charge against her was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. One count of methamphetamine possession was also dismissed.
Miller was arrested in March, almost a full year after her 2-year-old daughter, Ellie Jane Bruce, died in the crash in Salem. Miller’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash was at least 0.15 percent, according to court records.