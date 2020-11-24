Man driving recklessly killed by Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County sheriff says one man has been fatally shot by a deputy in the city of Spokane Valley.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said a sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver on Sunday evening. But the man continued driving, initiating a chase with police.
The sheriff’s office said the man drove recklessly and continued to hit parked cars, go into opposite lanes and swerve at high speed. Deputies tried to stop the driver with spike strips, but were unsuccessful. At one point the suspect drove toward a marked patrol car with two deputies inside. The sheriff’s office said one deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect, who died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the name of the deputy involved and the suspect will be released at a later date.
Idaho transportation agency presents river-crossing options
TWIN FALLS — Officials from Jerome and Twin Falls counties in Idaho have announced plans to build a third rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River connecting Twin Falls to the northern part of the state as the city continues to grow.
Currently, the I.B. Perrine Bridge and the Hansen Bridge are the only two bridges spanning the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls, which has caused congestion and traffic delays, the Times-News reported.
The Idaho Transportation Department recently completed a study to determine traffic flow in the area and identified multiple options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls, including three possible river crossing options or rebuilding or widening the 44-year-old Perrine Bridge, which was built to last as much as another 55 years.
Department District Manager Jesse Barrus in Shoshone told the Times-News that it could take as much as 20 years to build a bridge over Snake River Canyon and would require environmental impact statements, cost-benefit studies and traffic analysis.
“Another river crossing is not only necessary,” Barrus said, “but feasible with federal grants and other partnerships.”
Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said the commission put together an agreement on Friday to form a joint-powers commission with the Jerome County Commission.
Jerome County Prosecutor Mike Seib said an agreement would be presented to the commission before heading to the highway districts that would be involved in the project.
“This will be beneficial for everyone involved,” Howell said. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t sign it.”
Street racing in Portland area ends with a house fire
SALEM, Ore. — A street race outside of Portland ended with two speeding cars crashing into a house and sparking a fire early Monday.
Around 1:15 a.m. in Aloha, a police officer saw two vehicles speed racing, KOIN reported. Moments later one of the drivers crashed into the front of a house. The second driver struck a SUV — the impact likely sparking a fire — and crashed into the house’s garage.
Two residents inside the home were evacuated. While they were not injured, firefighters did find a dead cat and dog that needed to be taken to a local animal hospital.
One of the drivers was identified as Andrez Velasquez, 23, of Beaverton. Velasquez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangering. It wasn’t immediatley clear if Velasquez had an attorney.
The second driver was 21-year-old woman who has not been named. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She was issued a criminal citation for charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering.
There was a passenger in one of the cars who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Popular Oregon hiking spot closed indefinitely because of fires
SALEM, Ore. — Santiam State Forest, one of Oregon’s largest and most popular state forests, will remain closed indefinitely following the Beachie Creek wildfire.
The forest, which is located 40 miles southeast of Salem, is home to hikes leading to waterfalls, campgrounds and hunting areas.
Some of the most popular hikes impacted by the closure include Shellburg Falls Trail, Butte Creek and Abiqua falls, officials said.
“People should not plan to visit the Santiam this winter for sure,” Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman Jason Cox told the Statesman Journal. “We are still doing assessments and setting priorities, and this will inform which areas we focus on first in terms of re-opening.”
Officials said when the park is deemed to re-open, it will be done in phases.
More than half of the 48,000-acre Santiam State Forest was burned in the wildfire that raged in September. Of the 30 miles of trail in the forest, 24 miles were burned.
The 2020 Oregon wildfire season destroyed more than 1 million acres and killed at least nine people.