Two Idaho hospitals say COVID-19 has them near ‘code black’
POCATELLO — The chief medical officers of two Idaho hospitals recently warned state public health officials that their facilities are close to being overwhelmed by patients infected with the coronavirus.
Dr. Daniel Snell of the Portneuf Medical Center and Dr. Ken Newhouse of Bingham Memorial Hospital told the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Directors that the current rate of hospitalizations from COVID-19 is unsustainable.
“We are on a razor’s edge where with exponential growth and with continued people doing things in the community we could have a sudden uptick that could happen very, very quickly,” Newhouse said. “We could go into overload mode pretty quickly here.”
There were 410 new confirmed cases as Monday in Idaho and four new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Bingham’s daily hospitalizations have hovered around 25 patients for the last six weeks, which is about the maximum number of patients the staff can treat, Newhouse said.
State: Man in Oregon prison is the seventh inmate to die of COVID-19
ONTARIO, Ore. — A man incarcerated in an Oregon prison died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the man between 80 and 85 years old died at a hospital. He had been incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, officials said.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, officials said.
The man is the seventh inmate to die after testing positive for the disease, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, the Department of Corrections has stopped releasing the names of those in custody who die in connection with the coronavirus. Previously, officials released the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death.
Officials said they changed the notification process in order to balance the desire for transparency with their legal obligation to protect personal health information.
Woman sentenced to 5 years after her toddler dies in house fire
SALEM, Ore. — A Stayton woman was sentenced to five years in prison after her toddler died in a house fire.
Jessica Marie Pearce, 27, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by Judge Tracy Prall Sept. 17, the Statesman Journal reported. Pearce had entered a no-contest plea. Child neglect and criminal mistreatment charges were dismissed, court records show.
Pearce was away from home on Feb. 1, 2019, when firefighters responded to a house fire and found the body of 2-year-old Christopher James Pearce.
Pearce and her son had been living with roommates. She said she was running errands and left Christopher at home with a friend in addition to two other adults and a 12-year-old girl. She said without her knowledge, Bender left the toddler with the older child.
Pearce upon returning home, found it on fire and went into the house “hysterically” to find her son, court documents said. Firefighters later found the toddler.
Oregon businesses threaten lawsuit over virus restrictions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon businesses have threatened a class action lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the pandemic. A lawyer representing the businesses argues that Oregon officials should draft a plan to compensate small business owners for financial hardship caused by those restrictions, the Oregonian/OregonianLive reported.
The demand letter was filed on behalf of a Linn County salon, a Coos County bowling alley and the Wilsonville Family Fun Center, better known as Bullwinkle’s.
“As a result of your orders, my clients and many other businesses like theirs closed as ordered and thousands of workers found themselves without employment,” attorney John DiLorenzo wrote in a tort claim letter to the state Friday.
Brown’s office said Monday it doesn’t comment on pending or potential litigation.
Second suspect pleads no contest in beheading case; no trial
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man has pleaded no contest after he and one other were accused of decapitating another man in 2017, authorities said.
Donald Ray Cherry, 34, changed his plea Monday in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide under a deal that dismissed charges of witness tampering, evidence tampering and intimidation, the Billings Gazette reported.
Cherry and his co-defendant Jeffery Glen Haverty were accused of killing Myron Wesley Knight in October 2017 at a transient campsite on in the West End neighborhood of Billings, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Cherry acknowledged he and Haverty had robbed Knight and caused his death after they met him at the Montana Lil’s Casino the same night. Knight had asked casino staff to hold $120 in winnings.