Idaho governor signs affirmative action ban into law
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education.
The Republican governor on Monday signed the measure that adds a new section to laws that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.
The bill originated in the House and was amended in the Senate to avoid losing federal funding.
Backers said the measure is needed so that everybody will be treated equally.
Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure allows that behavior to continue.
Little vetoes license-exemption bill for rehabilitation center
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have carved out an exemption allowing a northern Idaho lawmaker’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to treat teenagers without a state license.
The Republican governor in his veto message said the measure didn’t ensure protections for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
“The safety and well being of Idaho’s children is my highest priority,” he wrote.
Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of the Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene and also runs the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center.
He wanted to treat 13- to 17-year-olds but had concerns a state license would inhibit his faith-based approach.
The measure was specifically written for his rehabilitation center as a pilot program, but Little said he was troubled the program had no end date so it could be assessed.
Everett man arrested after suspected fatal argument with landlord
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after investigators believe he killed his landlord in Everett, authorities said.
The wife of the landlord went looking for her overdue husband Saturday after he went to check on one of their commercial properties in southeast Everett, the Everett Daily Herald reported Monday.
The woman told authorities that her husband’s truck and cellphone were outside and she saw a tenant cleaning up drops of blood outside their rental property.
She called 911 and told the dispatcher she believed the man had killed her husband after the tenant was told his lease would not be renewed, authorities said.
Everett police officers later broke into the renter’s apartment to discover a wet floor and the smell of bleach, investigators said. No body was found.
A police report shows officers discovered shipping materials, cleaning supplies and a large banner with what they believe to be blood stains in the building’s dumpster.
Police located the suspect that night, who maintained that he had not argued with, or harmed, the landlord, and didn’t know where he was.
The suspect, who is 40, was not identified. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000.
Man arrested in Kitsap house standoff faces more charges
KITSAP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man was charged with multiple crimes in Washington after allegedly threatening to kill his parents and barricading himself in his mother’s home while deputies attempted to arrest him, authorities said.
Michael Eby Barr was arrested on charges of felony harassment and arson, after Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies said he threatened officers and set a fire in the house during the standoff, the Kitsap Sun reported Monday.
A hit-and-run charge was added after Barr struck a deputy’s car and proceeded to drive home, where the three-hour standoff began Friday, prosecutors said.
SWAT officers and other authorities surrounded the house and evacuated neighbors before arresting the man, authorities said. Barr is being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $225,000 bail.
Barr was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and stopped taking his medications, leading him to become threatening to his mother and stepfather, court documents said. The parents left the house, checked into a motel and had power and water in the house turned off in an attempt to drive Barr out of the home, documents said.
Pawn shop manager dies in Oregon shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — The manager of a pawn shop was shot and killed outside it in Portland, Ore., Monday afternoon, police said.
Portland police responded to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses, around 3 p.m., the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Officers found a man dead at the scene, police said. The shooter ran away before officers arrived, police said. Police identified the man killed as Benjamin Taylor Johnson, 31. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death is homicide and the manner is gunshot wound, police said. Authorities are investigating.
Johnson was the manager of the USA Pawn & Jewelry shop.
“It’s my understanding somebody was trying to steal something from the store and he wasn’t going to have that,’’ Johnson’s older sister, Abbey Johnson told the Oregonian/OregonLive.