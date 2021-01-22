Two injured in small plane crash in southwestern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men were hurt when a small aircraft crashed in southwestern Oregon.
The Mail Tribune reported the two men were being treated Thursday for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran.
Both men are believed to be in their 20s, and one has serious injuries, he said. Their names haven’t been released.
The incident was first reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday as a small Piper Cub-like aircraft appeared to be making an emergency landing in Eagle Point.
On its way down, the plane hit a fence and crashed into a field on private property. The plane caught on fire and was destroyed except for the tail, Moran said.
Three more people in Oregon prisons infected with COVID-19 die
SALEM, Ore. — Three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials said.
Two men lodged at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, who were both between 70 and 80 years old, died at a local hospital this week, the Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday in a news release.
Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials said he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice, officials said.
More than half of the Department of Corrections incarcerated population have been identified as COVID-19-vulnerable, officials said.
Generally, incarcerated people are in poorer health than their peers in the community, officials said, and Oregon has one of the oldest incarcerated populations in the country.
Corrections employees will continue to work to bring outbreaks under control as positive cases in prisons not only impact employees and adults in custody, but also the surrounding communities, officials said in the news release.
31 caregivers at Redmond hospital test positive for COVID-19
REDMOND, Ore. — A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers.
The St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating, KTVZ-TV reported.
It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred. St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond.
Iman Simmons, St. Charles’ chief operating officer, said Wednesday evening that 10 of the 31 caregivers had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She said some may have gotten the second dose, but could not confirm that.
She said the 31 people infected will be on paid furlough for two weeks, and that they must be symptom-free and test negative for the virus before returning to work.
New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange. They are also limiting visitors.
Idaho man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography
BOISE — An Idaho man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell resident, was sentenced Wednesday. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Smith to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.
Federal agents searched Smith’s home after a 10-year-old child reported that Smith had sexually abused her, according to court records. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement released Thursday that the agents found child pornography on Smith’s cellphone, and that Smith admitted to abusing the child and making videos of the abuse.
Smith pleaded guilty to the child pornography charge late last year.
Seattle police investigate fatal attack
SEATTLE — A man was found dead after an attack in Seattle Wednesday evening.
Seattle Police were sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Way South just after 9 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man gravely injured, KOMO-TV reported.
The man was rushed to a local hospital as medics performed CPR, but the victim was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released details on how the man died, only saying he was a victim of an assault and that homicide detectives are working the case.