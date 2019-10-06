Twin Falls woman charged in suffocation death
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge.
The Times-News reported 21-year-old Andreza Helena Santana appeared Friday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell for her initial hearing at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.
Campbell ordered her held without bond.
The grand jury indictment has been sealed. The first-degree murder charge described in available court documents said Santana suffocated her victim on May 3.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said he cannot comment on the case because it is sealed.
Santana will be arraigned in District Court on Oct. 15.
Idaho housing coalition wins civil suit against embezzler
COEUR D’ALENE — Executives at the North Idaho Housing Coalition expressed relief this week after a Kootenai County judge handed down an unexpected decision that concludes a two-year black hole in the organization’s history.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Judge John Mitchell issued a summary judgment in a civil suit by the coalition against Lori Isenberg, its former executive director now serving five years for embezzling more than $500,000 from the Coeur d’Alene nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income families rent or buy homes.
Isenberg pleaded guilty in April to embezzling $579,495.75. She deputized her daughters into a scheme that established phony companies, funneling money through those businesses and creating false invoices for imagined services.
Coalition officials said the civil suit was intended to recover financial damages it suffered in the scheme.
Wondering where the lions are? They are going from Idaho to Seattle
IDAHO FALLS — Two 2-year-old African lion sisters at the Idaho Falls Zoo, Kamaria and Ilanga, headed to Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo this week to join the pride there.
The Post Register reported Hondo, the young male lion born at the zoo in 2017, will stay in Idaho Falls with his mother Kimani, who is 17 and past breeding age.
The average life expectancy of a captive lion is 15 to 20 years.
The tentative plan is when Kimani dies, the Species Survival Plan, a scientific committee that works with zoos to help preserve threatened and endangered species such as the African lion through breeding, will assign a mate or mates to the Idaho Falls Zoo to join Hondo.
Wild African lion numbers have fallen 40 percent over the past 30 years.
Father of woman killed in fall from drunken mom’s moving car files suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of a woman who prosecutors say died after falling from her mother’s moving car filed a $500,000 lawsuit against the woman’s mother.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit faults Jennifer Jaeger for driving drunk Aug. 18, 2018, when she and Meighan Cordie traveled toward Jaeger’s home in King City after a wedding.
The lawsuit says during the drive, Cordie determined she didn’t want to continue arguing with her mother and demanded to be let out of the vehicle. Among other things, the suit says Jaeger failed to stop the car.
Cordie’s father, Anton Stanley Cordie of Newberg, filed the lawsuit Thursday.
Jaeger didn’t face charges for the death. Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry found insufficient evidence.
Jaeger pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to five days in jail.
Jaeger didn’t immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.
Nuisance black bear trapped, killed in Montana
BIG SKY, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials have killed a black bear that rummaged through trash, tried to enter a hotel and stole pizza off somebody’s plate.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said wardens decided to kill the 185-pound female because it had become a nuisance around Big Sky and started showing no fear of humans.
The Bozeman Chronicle reported the bear nearly entered the Wilson Hotel, broke into garbage cans and stole pizza off a woman’s plate at an outdoor table.
The bear was believed to be between 8 and 10 years old.
Wildlife officials trapped the bear Sept. 23 and killed it the next day.
Researchers test carrot varieties for disease resistance, other qualities
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Orange, yellow, white and purple carrots of all shapes and sizes were harvested this week as part of a research trial to test carrots’ genetic resistance to disease.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported plant pathologist Lindsey du Toit said 220 breeding lines of carrots were planted in a research plot this summer at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.
She said the goal is to find varieties with the best nutrition and flavor, and that are genetically resistant to disease.