Officer who kicked handcuffed suspect in genitals gets fired
SPOKANE — The Spokane Police Department this week terminated the employment of an officer who kicked a handcuffed, resistant suspect in the genitals during an arrest last year.
The lawyer representing fired officer Kristofer Henderson said the Spokane Police Guild has authorized a grievance process with the city of Spokane and Henderson hopes to be reinstated, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The police department’s decision came after the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office declined in September to file an assault charge against Henderson because the victim in the case didn’t wish to cooperate.
Mark Cipolla, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney who handles criminal cases, opined at that time that Henderson’s use of force appeared “retaliatory,” “intentional” and not for the protection of himself or others.
Spokane police resumed an internal investigation at that point.
A panel of police officials reviewed the facts provided by internal investigators and made potential disciplinary recommendations, which police Chief Craig Meidl used to make a final decision.
Washington congresswoman asks feds to reopen wildlife refuges
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Washington congresswoman says the federal government should reopen national wildlife refuges to the public.
The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver reported that U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., sent a letter to Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Robyn Thorson. She argued that access to federal reserves can boost physical and emotional health.
Herrera Beutler, who represents the 3rd District in southwestern Washington, also noted that Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered that state-run lands reopen for hunting, fishing and other uses Tuesday. Inslee said he expects visitors to remain vigilant with social-distancing protocols and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone other than their household members.