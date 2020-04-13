BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A resident at Shuksan Healthcare Center who was in his 60s and tested positive for COVID-19 died Thursday the Bellingham nursing home reported Friday.
“Their family has been notified, and we ask that you keep them and our entire Shuksan community in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Shuksan said in the release.
The resident’s death is the ninth since the Whatcom County Health Department announced on March 22 an outbreak of new coronavirus at the Bellingham nursing home. A 10th person, who was formerly a resident at Shuksan, died at home 10 days after being released, and a test that came back a day after their death positive for COVID-19.
Overall, 54 people associated with the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 — 31 residents and 23 employees. The facility also reported that, after consulting with the Shuksan medical director and the Whatcom County Health Department, it admitted one new resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility reported Friday it has 29 residents, 25 of whom have tested positive for coronavirus. Two residents have tested negative for COVID-19, one has refused testing and another has inconclusive test results.
Earlier Friday, the health department announced that a total of 250 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 have died.
It is unclear if either Thursday’s death at Shuksan were included in the health department’s most recent numbers, as details on the most recent death reported by the health department have not yet been released.