YAKIMA — A union representing Astria Regional Medical Center nurses filed an emergency motion Friday asking a judge to reconsider the immediate closure of the Yakima hospital, saying it will leave the Yakima Valley with a significant gap in health care and potentially endanger lives.
In the motion, Washington State Nurses Association attorneys argue that the closure should be reconsidered because Astria Health deprived interested parties, including the union, an opportunity to object and did not sufficiently demonstrate the need to close immediately. The association represents 140 nurses at Astria.
Just a week earlier, Astria Health filed a motion to close Astria Regional under seal. The documents were unsealed Wednesday afternoon after a hearing was held for the motion. Judge Whitman L. Holt of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington issued an order authorizing the closure, stating that the Yakima-based health care organization provided a justified business decision to do so.
“The court’s decision to allow the closure of the medical center without a hearing and without delay has deprived the court of an opportunity to analyze the impact to the community of the loss of critical medical services,” wrote Darin M. Dalmat, WSNA’s attorney.
Holt agreed to consider the motion and scheduled a hearing Tuesday morning in Yakima. There, WSNA’s attorneys will have the opportunity to have witnesses in support of the motion, make arguments and cross-examine Astria Health CEO John Gallagher.
Since announcing plans to close Astria Regional on Wednesday, Astria Health began to wind down quickly. Patient census was 21 at the 214-bed hospital as of Friday morning, said Mark Silverstein, Astria Regional’s chief of staff, during an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Astria Health has yet to answer additional questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic regarding the closure process. WSNA’s filing, however, states that some Astria Regional nurses were told that Friday was their final day of work and the shutdown is expected to start as early as Monday.
Astria announced Saturday it will close its emergency department at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Other health care organizations have worked to respond quickly to the hospital closure. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital has dedicated additional space for emergency and urgent care, officials there said. Local medical care providers have to redirect patients that they initially referred to Astria Regional to other hospitals in the area.
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy in May. Administrators said they expected to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of 2019.