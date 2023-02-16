The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport have reported the demand to fly has fully recovered since the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airports have seen an increase in air traffic and tickets sold. In fact, the Pullman airport saw an all-time high in 2022 for enplanement numbers, and the Lewiston airport’s 2022 enplanement statistics were its highest since 2018. Both airports attribute these increases to improvements of its facilities and the services they provide.