Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that in north central Idaho, and the state as a whole, fully vaccinated people were significantly less likely to contract COVID-19 — and less likely to die of it — than those who weren’t fully vaccinated.
Among those fully vaccinated, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, which includes Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties, reported 1,595 COVID-19 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 21 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Among those not fully vaccinated in the same time frame, there were 16,108 cases, 339 hospitalizations and 233 deaths in the North Central District.
Of total cases, fully vaccinated people made up about 9% in the North Central Health District. Of all deaths in the district, about 8.3% were among fully vaccinated people.
Statewide, a similar trend held true from May 15, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022. Among fully vaccinated people, there were 29,080 cases, 792 hospitalizations and 312 deaths. For those not fully vaccinated, there were 121,978 cases, 5,061 hospitalizations and 1,832 deaths.
