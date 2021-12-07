St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported Monday a jump in the number of patients who have COVID-19 that it is treating.
There are now 13 such patients, the Lewiston hospital reported in its weekly update Monday. That’s the most since the hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients Oct. 25, and comes after it reported five such patients one week ago.
Meanwhile, 61 new COVID-19 infections were reported throughout the region Monday, but there were no new deaths.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District counted 48 new cases, including three in Clearwater County; four in Lewis County; 12 each in Idaho and Latah counties; and 17 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman and Garfield counties each reported six new cases; Garfield County has one case pending. Asotin County reported one new case Monday for a 14-day count of 78, including two hospitalizations. Asotin County has added five cases since Friday.