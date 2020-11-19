The vice chairwoman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee has resigned, and the tribe is seeking applicants to fill the seat.
Chantel Greene recently resigned, and the NPTEC is seeking letters of interest to fill her spot. The person chosen will immediately begin serving in the position. and the seat will be up for reelection during the 2021 Spring General Council, tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
“Thank you to the Nez Perce Tribe and those who have supported me throughout the last few years,” Greene said. “It was a great honor and experience to serve my community.”
The tribe will send out an official notice of vacancy for the seat, Scott said.
“The experience and relationships that were created are forever lasting and incredibly beneficial to the growth and prosperity of our community, which is always at heart,” Greene said. “There is still more work to be done, and I very much look forward to the future, qeci’yew’yew!”
Qeci’yew’yew is the Nimiipuu word for thank you.