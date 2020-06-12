NPTEC parts ways with executive director

The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee fired Rebecca Miles from her position as executive director of the tribe this week.
The governing body of the Nez Perce Tribe passed a resolution Tuesday releasing Miles from her role.
NPTEC Chairman Shannon Wheeler issued a statement that said the committee decided it was time for tribal government “to move in a new direction with regard to its internal leadership.” He thanked Miles for the 11 years of service she provided as the executive director.
“Although this was a difficult decision, when members of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee run for and are elected to office, we take an oath to represent and serve the people to the best of our ability,” Wheeler said. “It is the duty of NPTEC members to ensure we are making conscientious decisions to do what is best for the majority. In making those decisions, we must weigh whether those decisions will have a positive and lasting impact.”
Miles became the executive director of the tribe in August 2009. She previously served on the executive committee after she was elected in 2004. A year later, she became the first chairwoman of the tribe.
In a statement, Miles said she learned about the decision following the executive committee meeting, which she did not attend.
“This came as a complete surprise as I had no indication the NPTEC was dissatisfied with my performance and I haven’t had a single disciplinary action on my record during my entire 11 years of service as the executive director,” Miles said.
Miles believes a whistleblower complaint she filed about an abuse of power may have factored into the decision. She filed the complaint two weeks after her return to the office May 27. Miles had just completed a mandatory isolation at her home after a member of her household tested positive for COVID-19.
“Several days after filing the complaint, I was made aware that I was under investigation by the Office of the Chairman,” Miles said. “This was the sixth investigation his office had initiated on me, and all but one had resulted in being cleared of wrongdoing. There is one currently pending that I believe the NPT Court will deem without merit.”
Miles said she thinks the way she was dismissed from her role was improper. She plans to retain an attorney.
She was given five business days to file a grievance.
As a “proud Nez Perce woman active in the political world for social justice and change,” Miles said she often felt silenced.
“I fought hard during my tenure, even when unpopular, to protect any employee from NPTEC interference. However, due to the administrative procedures changing, you see very little accountability, and interference became normal,” Miles said. “Due process is owed to each and every employee including myself. ... Defending my credibility and performance will be something I plan to protect in the days ahead.”
During her time as executive director, Miles said she increased the services that were provided to tribal members, including employment options.
In his statement, Wheeler said the tribe will evaluate its organizational structure moving forward and will make decisions to ensure effectiveness and efficiency, while providing the best service possible to its tribal membership.
Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said the executive committee plans to select someone in the interim to fill the executive director role, while a search for Miles’ replacement takes place.
“Thank you for your support, patience and understanding during this transition,” Wheeler said. “As always, we remain committed to serving the people, building upon our past success and preparing for a bright future.”
The executive director’s office manages the intergovernmental affairs of the Nez Perce Tribe. The work includes the protection and management of treaty resources, providing educational services and delivering services to those in need.
