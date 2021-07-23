NPTEC member Quincy Ellenwood to serve on intertribal fish commission

PORTLAND — A member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee will serve as chairman of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
Quincy Ellenwood, of Lapwai, was sworn in to the post Thursday, according to a news release from the organization that performs fisheries research and management services for the Nez Perce Tribe, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, Warm Springs Tribe and the Yakama Nation.
“CRITFC’s four member tribes are united by many things, most significantly our deep cultural and spiritual connection to the land and the first foods it provides, especially salmon,” Ellenwood said. “These sacred fish face ever growing impacts from climate change and other threats to their ecosystem. And the fishers who depend on salmon face many health and economic impacts from the global pandemic. By working together in inter-tribal cooperation, it is my hope that we not only retain and enhance what we have, but also provide resiliency in all our tribal foods and cultural needs into the future.”
Ellenwood is the son of the late Ruby Jackson and grandson of Charles Jackson Sr. and Shirley Ellenwood. He graduated from Lapwai High School in 1997 and studied business at Lewis-Clark State College. He has served as a Nez Perce Tribe Fish and Wildlife commissioner and a Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission commissioner for more than 10 years.
“I had the honor of serving with the late Elmer Crow Jr. on the Fish and Wildlife Commission,” he said. “He taught me ‘When you’re at the table working for the people, keep them in your heart and mind.’ That wisdom guides me in my service and will guide me in this new role as CRITFC chair.”