Barbara Fry, the second-longest serving treasurer in Nez Perce County history, has decided to end her 22-year career in elected office at the end of next month.
Fry cited a desire to spend more time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, as the main motivation for ending her sixth term more than two years early.
“Time was flying by,” Fry, 64, said Monday morning shortly after announcing her retirement. “And I just realized that it was time for someone new to step into the office. I’m thankful to have worked with so many different people over all the years. I immensely enjoyed, and will miss, working with the public.”
Fry first entered office in 1998 after the Nez Perce County Commission appointed her to replace Rena Crisp, who resigned June 1 of that year. She ran on the Democratic ticket that fall, winning her first full term. Fry started working for the county in the treasurer’s office, then spent 10 years in the auto license department.
The Nez Perce County Democratic Central Committee will nominate three people to replace Fry for the rest of her term. The county commissioners will then appoint one of those people.
In her resignation letters to the central committee and the commissioners, Fry recommended Treasurer’s Office staff member Rebecca “Missy” McLaughlin as her replacement. Fry said McLaughlin worked in the county assessor’s office for about 16 years before spending the last six years in the treasurer’s office.
“Knowing that this day would come eventually, I’ve been working with her,” Fry said of preparing McLaughlin for the position. “And she works very hard to fulfill the duties of the treasurer.”
Fry said staff members in the office were stuck with outdated technology during her first term, so she made technological upgrades a high priority.
“I am proud of the fact, in retrospect, that when I first came into office the only equipment we had to work with was typewriters,” she said. “The first thing I did was change over to PCs.”
Technical advances have continued over the years, including recent work on a project with the Idaho State Tax Commission to implement a new, standardized system at treasurer’s offices statewide, Fry said. Other accomplishments she noted include making it easier for people to pay their property taxes by installing a drop box outside the courthouse for after-hours payments and allowing people to pay their tax bills via credit card in person or online.
“We just wanted to make coming to the courthouse and paying taxes as easy a transaction as possible for the public,” she said. “We wanted it to be a positive experience to come to the courthouse.”
Fry has also been a member of the county committee that has been laying plans to replace the courthouse. She emphasized that the effort must succeed for the safety of the employees who work there and the members of the public who use the facility on a daily basis. Fry noted the current financing plan for the courthouse will repay the proposed debt with existing revenue streams, and additional property taxes won’t be necessary.
Other than spoiling her grandkids, Fry said she wants to spend time volunteering in the community during her retirement. And she isn’t too sad about not becoming the longest-serving treasurer in the county, since she would have had to stay on the job for about six more years to overtake Frankie Pierstorff, who held the office from 1946 to 1973.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.