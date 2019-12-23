An increase in thefts from homes and vehicles has prompted the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to remind people to take precautions.
“The sheriff’s office would like to remind everyone to lock their vehicles and hide any valuables that are in the vehicle so they are less of a target for thieves,” according to a news release issued Sunday.
The office is encouraging citizens who have seen anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement officers to help them identify who is responsible for the crimes.