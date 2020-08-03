The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who fled following a pursuit with law enforcement.
On Sunday, a stolen vehicle was found after it crashed on Zaza Road in the Waha area. No one was located inside or around the vehicle. Law enforcement personnel believes the suspect fled on foot off the main Zaza grade into the canyon.
The white male is believed to be in his early 30s, muscular, and estimated to be between 210 and 215 pounds with little to no hair on his head and no facial hair, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and appeared to be under the influence.
The suspect allegedly drove away from a traffic stop after he was pulled over by a Whitman County deputy. It’s unknown if he had help leaving the area.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who sees someone matching that description in the Waha area to contact law enforcement.
“We want to remind everyone to please not pick up any hitchhikers in the area, and to please call if you see any strange individuals or notice anything unusual in the Waha area,” the news release read.
No other details were provided.