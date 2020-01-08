Nez Perce County is seeking public comment on a new transportation master plan.
Officials from the county Road and Bridge Department recently held an open house on the plan, which is being developed by JUB Engineers. Those who were unable to attend may review the draft plan and leave comments on the road department’s homepage at www.co.nezperce.id.us/Departments/RoadandBridge.aspx.
Once approved, the plan will identify transportation deficiencies in the county and prioritize capital improvement projects to improve access and safety for motorists, according to Road and Bridge Director Mark Ridinger.
The plan is in its final stages of development, and the final draft should be complete next month.