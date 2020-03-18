The emphasis at the Nez Perce County Courthouse is to inform the public that access to the second floor is restricted to court staff, attorneys, parties, witnesses and essential personnel in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill said.
Signs are now up in the Nez Perce County Courthouse informing the public about the restricted access to the second floor.
The signs also direct members of the general public where they may make payments.
A drop box is located to the west of the courthouse at the east end of the parking lot for payments. Payments may also be made online at mycourts.idaho.gov/ or with a credit card by calling (208) 799-3040 (option 1), but there is an additional $3 fee with the latter option.
The signs also provide phone numbers for court assistance at (208) 799-3191 and general questions at (208) 799-3020.
“The most disruptive thing about this situation is having to move and reschedule all nonessential hearings,” Gaskill said. “Each judge is handling that with their own calendar.”
The 2nd Judicial District also has differing levels of technology available for doing hearings by video conferencing that are currently being considered to comply with the Idaho Supreme Court order issued Friday, which covers this week through April 10.
Phone numbers for questions in the 2nd Judicial District’s other courthouses have also been established. Those with Clearwater County court questions are asked to call (208) 476-5596; Latah County (208) 883-2255; Lewis County (208) 937-2251; and Idaho County (208) 983-2776.